EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let democratic tenets hold sway even in the MDC

THE opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance will hold its elective congress from 24-26 May this year amid calls for the party to stick to the basic tenets of democracy and allow everyone wishing to contest for positions to do so without being intimidated or muscled out.

There are already shrill calls from fanatics of MDC-A leader Mr Nelson Chamisa to allow the incumbent to sail through unopposed as he has allegedly done well to carry the mantle handed to him by the late founding president of the party, Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, who died in February last year.

The motley crew of Chamisa sycophants who include MDC-A Treasurer Mr Charlton Hwende and Organising Secretary Mr Amos Chibaya are already priming party structures to ring fence the party presidency by claiming that there is no vacancy at the top yet all positions are up for grabs. Their arrows appear pointed at MDC Secretary General Mr Douglas Mwonzora who has thrown his hat into the ring and declared his intentions to challenge the youthful politician for the presidency.

Current vice president Mr Elias Mudzuri is also thought to be mulling a challenge for the leadership of the MDC which he feels he was cheated of when Mr Chamisa violently grabbed power following the death of Mr Tsvangirai. But it is the challenge posed by Mr Mwonzora which is unnerving Mr Chamisa’s lieutenants to the extent that they are going all out to soil his image and diminish his chances of wresting the throne from their leader.

It is not without good reason. In 2014, Mr Mwonzora surprised all and sundry when he walloped Mr Chamisa during the party’s congress and landed his current post against all odds. Mr Mwonzora got 2 464 votes against Chamisa’s 1 756 votes to upset the applecart as the latter was expected to sail to victory after 11 of the party’s 12 provinces had endorsed his candidature.

In the aftermath of that bloodbath, analysts pointed out the folly of Mr Chamisa relying on his popularity among the militant ranks of the party who were not necessarily delegates to congress as his Achilles Heel. Fast forward to 2019, Mr Chamisa is once again hedging his bets based on his alleged popular appeal and has activated his attack dogs who are going all out to discredit Mr Mwonzora.

There is a concerted campaign to link Mr Mwonzora to Zanu-PF — a tired tactic that is unlikely to sway support in favour of Mr Chamisa. Facts are stubborn and history will record that Mr Chamisa used force and coercion to seize power.

At the funeral of Mr Tsvangirai in Buhera, members of the Vanguard militia group molested and threatened to burn down a hut in which then MDC VP Ms Thokozani Khupe and Mr Mwonzora were sheltering. They made it clear that they were working at the behest of Mr Chamisa and would not countenance a challenge to his leadership. Ms Khupe subsequently left the MDC as threats to her life mounted and her security couldn’t be guaranteed at Harvest House — the party headquarters. Despite naked animosity and acrimony from Mr Chamisa and his cabal, Messrs Mudzuri and Mwonzora have soldiered on and are the voices of reason within a movement dominated by excitable former student union leaders. They have been objects of ridicule and derision at party meetings and rallies but have maintained a dignified silence — earning respect from across the political divide.

It is clear that as Congress draw closer, the vitriol and abuse aimed at Mr Mwonzora, Mr Mudzuri or anyone who dares challenge Mr Chamisa for the presidency will intensify with possible consequences for their well-being. The likes of Mr Chibaya have been uttering statements meant to intimidate opponents of Mr Chamisa to the extent of elevating him to a demi-God anointed to lead the MDC.

On 16 February, Mr Chibaya addressed party structures at Mkoba constituency in Gweru where he said the party does not expect Mr Chamisa to be challenged at the elective congress. “We saw on ZBCtv someone saying MDC must now immediately go for congress and sensationally claiming that Chamisa’s term has expired,” Mr Chibaya said.

“That is cheap propaganda and dirty political grandstanding. I am the owner of all party structures as the organiser. The party president’s term is still on.

“Chamisa was born in 1978. That is the same year that Morgan Tsvangirai’s first born, Edwin, was born. So, in short, Chamisa is Tsvangirai’s first born left to lead the family of the MDC.

“In short, once you begin to think that Chamisa must be removed from the helm at the congress, you should realise that your ancestors have forsaken you and you have lost your senses.

“Chamisa is the man of the moment from the grassroots going up and anyone wishing to challenge him will just be throwing themselves in the political dustbin.” With such sycophancy and cult-like worshipping bahaviour, can we really expect a democratic outcome from the forthcoming MDC congress?

