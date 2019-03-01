Minister leads Matebeleland North clean up exercise

In Matabeleland North Energy and Power Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo led the main clean-up exercise in Hwange Town alongside Chiefs from Hwange District namely Chiefs Whange, Dingane, Nelukoba, Nekatambe, Mvuthu and Shana’s representative.

Dr Gumbo, who was on a tour of the Zimbabwe Power Station Units 7 and 8 expansion project site, took part in the clean-up at the Hwange Colliery Hospital.

They were joined by scores of workers from various Government departments led by the Environmental Management Agency, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Zimbabwe National Army, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, Hwange Colliery Company and Zanu-PF party members among others.

Earlier, the teams had cleaned the Hwange Bus Rank, Number 1 suburb and other areas.

In Victoria Falls, workers from tour operators and hotels, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and Victoria Falls Municipality led by the Mayor Councillor Somvelo Dlamini and Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube cleaned

around the Central Business District, the Victoria Falls Border Post and Victoria Falls District Hospital.

Pupils from different schools around the seven districts also cleaned around their communities and along major roads

