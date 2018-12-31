EDITORIAL COMMENT: Let us all work together to turn around the economy

Today the curtain comes down for the year 2018 as we welcome 2019.

It is that time of the year when we take stock of our achievements and failures during the 12 months as individuals, families, communities and as a nation.

The year 2018 like any other year had its moments of positives and also negatives. Government during the year made strides in its efforts to make the country an investment destination of choice.

One of the major stumbling blocks has been too much bureaucracy hence the decision to come up with a one-stop investment office as opposed to a situation whereby a potential investor is shuttled from one office to the other.

Government and local authorities are working on incentives meant to attract foreign direct investment.

Zimbabwe has declared that it is open for business and investors have already responded positively to this appeal for investment as evidenced by the new companies that have started operating in the country especially in the mining sector.

We hope the thrust in 2019 will be the operationalisation of the Special Economic Zones where investors have very lucrative investment incentives.

The establishment of industries in these special zones should boost foreign currency earnings.

The year 2018 can generally be described as a very eventful year as the nation held very peaceful harmonised elections in July which were won resoundingly by the ruling party Zanu-PF. We should now put elections behind us as we work to build our economy in 2019.

It is a fact that Zimbabweans belong to different political parties but when it comes to issues of national agenda such as growing the economy, there is a need for convergence.

The price madness witnessed last October confirmed that the nation is not pulling in the same direction hence all efforts should be directed at enhancing national cohesion this year.

We should not have among us individuals going against the grain and putting spanners in the works.

It is incumbent upon each and every Zimbabwean to put shoulder to the wheel as we work to turn around the economy.

Government and local authorities’ responsibility is to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive while citizens establish the businesses.

Foreign investors should just come in to complement our efforts to grow the economy because it is our responsibility as citizens to build the Zimbabwe we want.

