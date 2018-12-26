EDITORIAL COMMENT: Civil servants should strive to meet demand for their services

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned civil servants against laxity as Government intensifies efforts to restructure and rebuild the country’s economy in line with his vision of transforming it into an upper middle income by 2030.

Posting on his Twitter account, President Mnangagwa said cutting expenditure plays a crucial role in rebuilding the economy and urged civil servants to embrace Government efforts in that regard.

“As we restructure, reform and rebuild our economy, cutting expenditure plays an important role. I wish to remind all public servants that we lead by example and serve the people with modesty and humility. The sacrifices we make today are the foundation of a better tomorrow,” he said.

Government is already working on measures to cut down expenditure such as tightening Treasury Bills issuances as well as cutting travel and wage bills. President Mnangagwa, his deputies and other senior public officials’ salaries will be cut by five percent with effect from next month.

Cde Mnangagwa has already warned civil servants that it is no longer business as usual under the new dispensation.

Civil servants therefore have to roll up their sleeves in order to meet the demand for their services. Government Ministers have also been challenged to think outside the box and pursue high speed programme execution.

Cde Mnangagwa has said there is a need for everyone in Government to hit the ground running. Government has already held workshops for senior civil servants that include permanent secretaries so that they share the same vision with the executive.

It is our hope that after the workshops, civil servants are now very clear regarding what is expected of them.

President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030 can only be realised when civil servants deliver to expectations hence the need for civil servants to take his warning seriously.

Government’s thrust is to build the economy as opposed to politicking.

Citizens are therefore looking forward to enjoying deliverables from the different Government ministries with permanent secretaries leading the teams.

It is therefore incumbent upon each and every civil servant to put shoulder to the wheel as we work to turn around the economy.

We want to believe by now permanent secretaries and their line ministers have inculcated a new work ethics among civil servants.

Government has said Zimbabwe is open for business and potential investors should confirm this from the way the different ministries handle them as they make inquiries.

We want to once again remind civil servants that it is no longer business as usual in the Second Republic.

