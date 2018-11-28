Revival of Zisco to breathe new life to key firms

A lot of ground has been covered under the Government’s programme to reform its 43 public enterprises.

Briefing journalists after Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Acting Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu said there was no going back on the reforms.

He said Cabinet considered a progress report by the Minister of Finance and Economic Development Professor Mthuli Ncube focusing on the reforms of the 43 public enterprises earmarked for restructuring, partial privatisation, departmentalisation and performance review.

“Cabinet note with satisfaction the considerable progress already registered, with various entities now at different stages of their reformation. Cabinet resolved to consider in greater detail, submissions on two public enterprises at each meeting with effect from next week,” said Minister Ndlovu who is also Minister of Industry and Commerce.

He said the first submissions to be considered next week are for Zimbabwe Iron and Steel Company (Zisco) and Chemplex Corporation.

The announcement by Minister Ndlovu has once again rekindled hopes for the revival of Zisco.

The defunct steel giant used to anchor economic activities in the Midlands province and beyond as it had many downstream industries in the manufacturing sector.

It is pleasing to note that Government is prioritising the revival of such anchor companies as it works towards turning around the economy.

A Chinese company, R and F Company last year pledged to invest $1 billion to revive Zisco and we want to believe a lot of ground has been covered by now.

Key components of the agreement between Government and the Hong Kong-based company were signed late last year.

When fully operational, the Redcliff-based steel manufacturer, is expected to narrow the trade deficit by $350 million per year.

The company is also expected to be the single largest foreign currency earner with annual exports of $1 billion projected.

The revival of Zisco which was once Africa’s biggest integrated steel manufacturer, is expected to boost other firms such as Hwange Colliery Company, National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) and many other downstream industries.

The company folded operations in 2008 and 5 000 workers lost their jobs. In 2011, India’s Essar Group had agreed to buy 54 percent of Zisco’s shares in a deal worth $750 million.

The deal, however, collapsed in 2015 following disagreements over iron ore claims.

The Midlands community is therefore looking forward to the resumption of operations at Zisco.

The revival of Zisco will breathe new life to Redcliff town and the nearby Kwekwe city which will benefit from many downstream industries likely to be established.

Zisco used to be one of the biggest employers in the Midlands province and is expected to regain this status in few years to come.

