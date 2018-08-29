Real work has started following the inauguration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa last Sunday. It is therefore incumbent upon each and every Zimbabwean to put shoulder to the wheel as we strive to turnaround the economy. All sectors of the economy should start ticking and this is only possible if we all work hard in our different fields.

The President is leading from the front and only three days after his inauguration has hit the ground running, announcing that his Government will create a conducive environment in which investments will be secure and welcome.

Cde Mnangagwa who has been given a five-year mandate to preside over the governance of this country, has repeatedly said Zimbabwe is open for business and a number of investors have already responded positively to the country’s cry for investment. It is a month since the country concluded its harmonised elections which have been endorsed by the international community as free, fair and credible and held under a very peaceful environment.

The nation, as we have stated before, should put the election period behind and focus on building a prosperous Zimbabwe which every citizen would be proud of. Zimbabwe is endowed with natural resources such as minerals and also boasts highly skilled manpower. Zimbabwean workers are as a result found across the globe and many of them occupy very senior positions because of their qualifications and we look forward to many of them returning home to help in the building of the economy in the Second Republic.

Government has already said it is committed to its re-engagement policies that the business community should take advantage of. What is encouraging is that Cde Mnangagwa and his ruling party Zanu-PF’s victory has been widely endorsed.

On Tuesday night the British Prime Minister Theresa May hailed President Mnangagwa for his clear vision for Zimbabwe saying following his inauguration, she looked forward to Zimbabwe being able to grasp the opportunity for the future.

The challenge for President Mnangagwa is to come up with a team of men and women who share his vision of a middle income economy by 2030 when he appoints his new Cabinet. Members of the new Cabinet must be men and women whose conduct is beyond reproach, individuals prepared to be servants of the people and who are committed to turning around the economy.

The business community has already pledged its commitment to work with the Government in growing the economy and Government ministers’ responsibility is to facilitate ease of doing business and fighting corruption which in the past has been blamed for retarding progress.

The Judicial Service Commission announced in January this year that it was setting up anti-corruption courts in all the country’s 10 provinces to expeditiously deal with graft. The JSC said under its expansion and access to justice programme, was also setting up a commercial court. The Commission said the setting up of the specialised courts was in line with the ideals of the new political dispensation.

We want these courts to play their role of complementing Government efforts to eliminate corruption by expeditiously dealing with corruption cases brought before the courts.

Like this: Like Loading...