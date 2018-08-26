President Mnangagwa started his own five-year term as Head of State and Government of the republic yesterday.

He had served in that office for nine months and two days following the resignation of Mr Robert Mugabe as president.

Tens of thousands who included at least six African presidents, prime ministers, vice-presidents and special envoys from across the globe and former Heads of State and Government witnessed President Mnangagwa being sworn into office in Harare yesterday.

The event followed the Constitutional Court’s dismissal on Friday of a petition by opposition leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa against the President’s 50, 67% victory in the July 30 election.

It was a big event for President Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF and the people of Zimbabwe. It marked the conclusion of the nine-month transition and heralded the start of the Second Republic. He started his own, full mandate yesterday in the same way he started the stint of completing the remainder of the First Republic, rallying his compatriots with a message of hope, tolerance, peace, love, moral integrity and the need for them to concentrate on turning around their economy. However, he noted, economic recovery will not be achieved overnight.

“Now that elections are behind us, we must now focus on addressing the economic challenges facing our country,” he said.

“To realise our vision and leapfrog our industrialisation and modernisation agenda, we will foster policies that attract both domestic and global capital. We will soon be reviewing the Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreements, to promote and encourage investments from across the world.

Efforts will also be taken to expedite and bring to finality the resolution of the country’s external debt arrears, under the Lima Plan. Now is the time for us all to unite as a nation and grow our economy.

Let us courageously and diligently embark on a shared journey towards the realisation of our national vision to transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy, with increased investment, decent jobs, broad based empowerment, free from poverty and corruption by 2030.

My Government will, in the next five years accelerate industrialisation, modernisation and mechanisation, with greater emphasis on market driven policies. Furthermore, comprehensive strategies will be put in place to stimulate the value chains across our industries and commerce.”

He said the future for the country was bright, urging the opposition to play a role.

“Together, let us explore new frontiers in every facet and sphere of our economy and society. Let us endeavour to climb new heights. Let us arise and shine, for indeed our light has surely come!” he said.

The life of the Ninth Parliament began the moment President Mnangagwa took his oath of office yesterday. As soon as the MPs are sworn in in the next few days, we expect the President to pick his Cabinet to assist him in executing his and Zanu-PF’s vision for the next five years. Zimbabweans hope for a balanced and forward-looking Cabinet of experienced and younger hands. The experienced members should give more insight and stability to government business while the younger ones bring enthusiasm and energy that the country needs at a high level to move to greater heights.

It is obvious that the business for the next five years will be informed by the ruling party’s election-winning manifesto. It has five watchwords – unite, fight corruption, develop, re-engage and create jobs.

Unity is the basis of any development. When people are divided, they often fight among themselves, each one pulling in their direction. Disunity is the cause of wars, destruction and suffering. It is with this in mind that the President has been calling for Zimbabweans to unite for greater peace and development. If, as we expect, all citizens put their heads together and shun the acrimony of the past 18 years, our country will rise.

As we unite, it is important for us to also be people of high moral integrity. We must be an honest people who reject the temptation of wanting to cut corners to make money.

The experience of the past decade or so has shown us how ruinous corruption can be. Yes, the economy is under Western sanctions, but if we were less corrupt, our economy would have been better; our infrastructure would not have decayed to the state it has. Our people should heed the President’s call against corruption.

An encouraging point about this is that he, since November, has been actually taking practical steps to combat it. He is strengthening institutions to educate the people against corruption, investigate, prosecute those accused of engaging in it and punishing the convicted.

President Mnangagwa has noted that if we isolate ourselves from the world, we will not achieve much. Our country must be friends with Britain, Europe and the US, the same way it is with China, India, Russia, Zambia, South Africa and so on. Sound relationships with all nations and institutions of the world will help us in attracting support to develop our country.

We indeed wish our country more unity, peace, stability and prosperity over the next five years of the Second Republic and beyond.

