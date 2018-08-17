The United States of America’s big brother attitude should not detract Zimbabwe from its focus to grow its economy following the recently held harmonised elections which have been described as free, fair and credible by the international community.

The US President Donald Trump a few days ago signed into law the amended Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act aimed at renewing illegal sanctions against Zimbabwe.

It is clear the Washington administration did not take heed of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s January advice that it should make decisions on Zimbabwe from an informed position.

Cde Mnangagwa warned the US government against reading only the text of opposition political parties but should instead have an appreciation of the situation on the ground in order to make rational decisions. Speaking after meeting the newly appointed US ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Brian Nicholas on Wednesday, Cde Mnangagwa said despite the US decision to renew sanctions against Zimbabwe, Government will remain focused on developing the country and safeguarding peace.

He said his meeting with Mr Nicholas was meant to share views so that the ambassador has the correct appreciation of the environment in the country.

Two US senators — Messrs Jeff Flake (Republican) and Chris Coons (Democrat) — who are members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, were in the country early this year.

The two senators’ visit to the country served no purpose because President Trump went ahead to sign the revised version of Zidera prepared by the US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee before the two senators visited Zimbabwe to assess the situation on the ground.

A lot has changed since 2001 and more changes have been witnessed since the coming in of the new political dispensation. It is unfair for the US to continue punishing Zimbabweans through illegal sanctions based on falsehoods from the opposition political parties.

We totally agree with Cde Mnangagwa that the country has to move forward despite these threats of unwarranted illegal US sanctions. What is clear is that the US Government is punishing Zimbabweans for expressing their will during the just ended elections.

This, as already alluded to, should not detract us as a nation but should instead spur us to work even harder to revive our economy and improve our standard of living.

We hope it won’t be long before the US sees the light like the rest of the international community.

Like this: Like Loading...