Zimbabweans are today sleeping soundly because their security is guaranteed by their Defence Forces and other security organs of the State. The mandate of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces is to protect Zimbabwe, its people, its national security, interests, its territorial integrity and to uphold the country’s Constitution.

Today Zimbabweans from across the country gather at different venues for the Defence Forces’ Day celebrations. The main event will be at the National Sports Stadium in Harare where the President, Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa, is expected to address thousands of people from across the country as Zimbabweans pay tribute to officers and men who have over the years safeguarded the country’s sovereignty.

The Provincial Affairs Minister for Harare Metropolitan province, Cde Miriam Chikukwa, said 100 buses have been availed for the Defence Forces’ Day main event in Harare.

Five buses have been allocated to Bulawayo while other provinces will have two buses each. This year the ZDF celebrated its Community Assistance Week by handing over a number of community projects that its officers and men have completed under its Military Assistance to Civil Communities during peace time.

Among the completed projects is a lecture room block at the Reformed Church-owned university on the outskirts of Masvingo city, ECD block at Redcliff Primary School and a classroom block at Zhaugwe Primary School both in the Midlands, an ECD block at Mudenge Primary in Masvingo, Mapako Clinic in Manicaland, a classroom block at Mount Carmel Primary School in Headlands and two classroom blocks at Nyamauru School in Dangamvura.

In Mashonaland West province, two ECD blocks were completed at St Mannocks Primary School in Zvimba and in Mashonaland Central a classroom block was handed over to Soma Secondary School. The ZDF also completed Mayfair Bridge in Insiza and two classroom blocks at Ntunungwe Secondary School in Plumtree.

Speaking at the launch of the 2018 Zimbabwe Defence Forces Community Assistance Week in Masvingo last week, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said ZDF was mandated by the Constitution of the Republic of Zimbabwe to utilise its inherent expertise to assist communities and institutions in need during peace time.

VP Chiwenga hailed the existence of dynamic and cordial civil-military relations between the ZDF and the Zimbabwean community at large. He said the ZDF remained resolutely committed to carrying out programmes that advance the country’s interests and the will of its citizens.

Officers and men of the ZDF have distinguished themselves while on peace-keeping operations under the auspices of the United Nations and other international or regional organisations of which Zimbabwe is a member. Today as we celebrate the ZDF Day we want to remind our officers and men to remain professional in their execution of duty not only to defend our national sovereignty but to also lift high our national flag during international assignments.

