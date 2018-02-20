EDITORIAL COMMENT: AU support for Zim transition crucial ahead of polls

WE welcome the African Union’s endorsement of the political transition in Zimbabwe and the support it has rendered to the new dispensation as this gives the country an opportunity to plan for the forthcoming elections and ensure that they are conducted in a free and fair manner.

AU Commission chairperson Mr Moussa Faki has said the transition was done constitutionally and the continental body fully backs the administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa which it commended for opening up the political playing field ahead of harmonised elections this year.

Mr Faki, who arrived in Zimbabwe on Sunday for a three-day visit, has already met the President and other senior Government officials while the AU Commissioner in charge of political affairs, Mrs Minata Samate Cessouna, has met Zimbabwe Electoral Commission officials and given the thumbs up to the Biometric Voter Registration being used for the forthcoming polls.

Significantly, Mr Faki has trashed claims by the G40 cabal under the banner of the New Patriotic Front that they have petitioned the AU to discredit the recent transition and President Mnangagwa. “I am visiting Zimbabwe in order to express the support and solidarity of the African Union to this great country of Africa,” Mr Faki said.

“In fact, we highly appreciate the way that the transition has taken place and also according to the laws and constitution of the country. We have come at this period in order to consult with the Government on how to support Zimbabwe during this crucial period of transition. I want to thank the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade for the warm welcome that has been accorded to us and also the meeting we have had which has been very enriching.”

He said President Mnangagwa was creating a level playing field for the forthcoming elections, a critical factor in the holding of credible elections.

Said Mr Faki: “We also appreciate highly the way the President of the Republic and Government has opened up the political field so that there can be free, fair and credible elections that can be organised in the country.”

On Monday, Mr Faki met President Mnangagwa who apprised him of measures being taken by the Government to ensure free and fair elections, the peaceful transition that took place in Zimbabwe and the trajectory the country was taking. Speaking after the meeting, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo (Retired) said Zimbabwe was working on its electoral systems to ensure credible elections and Mr Faki pledged the African Union’s support for the new dispensation.

“He was expressing the African Union’s support to Zimbabwe, especially taking off from this peaceful transition which has taken place, which is unprecedented,” he said.

“It is the one (support) which the AU is pledging and continues to pledge. The AU has even continued to appreciate and make the world be clear that Zimbabwe does not need any form of restrictive measures anymore.” Mr Faki and his team also met the Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda and paid a courtesy call on former President Cde Robert Mugabe.

They were expected to issue a statement yesterday before leaving the country. The visit by the AU delegation is significant in that it puts paid to claims by the G40 cabal that the political transition was violent and amounted to a coup. The fact that the AU chairperson is happy with the situation in the country and the steps that are being taken to ensure the holding of credible, free and fair elections later this year is a show of confidence in the new administration.

We are also glad that the delegation met former President Cde Mugabe and saw for themselves that he was safe and his security guaranteed as espoused by the Government. We hope the AU will stand guided by their visit and follow through on their promises to support Zimbabwe as it prepares to hold its polls.

The Government has already invited observers from Sadc, AU, European Union, the United States and other bodies ahead of the elections and we hope they will heed that call.

Under the current administration, Zimbabwe has nothing to hide and will show the world that it is ready to rejoin the community of nations. We implore bodies such as the AU to render it all the necessary support as it reintegrates itself and regains its footing. Thankfully, the foundation has been laid through Operation Restore Legacy and the country is on its way up again.

The AU has pledged to deepen democracy, strengthen the rule of law and ensure there is social and economic recovery in Zimbabwe and for that we wish to express our gratitude. As the continental body, it has a crucial role to play in the socio-economic transformation that is underway in the country.

