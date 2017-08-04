EDITORIAL COMMENT: Urban renewal project commendable

LAST week, Government launched the urban renewal project in Mutare, starting with a seed capital of $2 million that will be used to construct high rise apartments and provide decent accommodation to Sakubva residents.

The move is noble and commendable. Sakubva is Mutare’s oldest high-density suburb and most of the houses were built long back during the colonial times. They were built specifically for a colonial purpose of injustice and were only meant for migrant workers, but families of about five are being accommodated in these houses.

Picture the housing setup in Mcgregors, Muchena, NHB, OTS and Matida Flats. The living conditions are pathetic as families are living in overcrowded conditions, exposing themselves to a litany of diseases that are associated with such situations.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, Cde Savior Kasukuwere, raised the hopes of many when he officially launched the project at Sakubva Beithall grounds last Friday. It was all smiles as residents were relieved that at last they will be accommodated in new age buildings.

We are equally ecstatic because a facelift for Sakubva was long overdue. What impresses us most is that Government is going to construct flats which will house more people.

Residential land in urban areas is fast dwindling and the concept of high rise buildings is not only appropriate, but a standard global phenomenon. The issue of illegal settlements that are troubling the City of Mutare will be a thing of the past if Government move with speed to construct the flats and house these seemingly stranded families.

It is commendable that Government is going to build the flats first before demolition the old structures. Residents are going to be moved from their old houses into the new structures hassle free after which demolitions will began and more flats will be constructed.

Cde Kasukuwere said the construction will start as soon as possible. People want to see results. We urge those seized with the project to roll up their sleeves and start work.

We were told that the money is there and what is only required is to put the remaining pieces of the puzzle together and start work. A total of $30 million is required to complete the project and the $2 million seed capital is a drop in the ocean.

We urge Mutare Town Clerk, Mr Joshua Maligwa, to move with speed and finish his engagements with financial institutions and ensure that the balance of $28 million is sourced quickly.

We don’t want a situation where Government starts a noble project which fails to see the light of the day after funds have run dry. Mr Maligwa has created confidence in stakeholders through his hands-on approach to doing business and his anti-corruption stance.

We believe that with his untainted image and the good work he is doing at the Civic Centre, money lending institutions will come onboard and provide the balance.

Urban renewal is most welcome and residents want to see the ball rolling.

Provision of decent accommodation is a basic human right.

