EDITORIAL COMMENT: Stop this violence please

IT is fast becoming a norm that supporters watching football matches in different stadia easily resort to violence to register their anger over alleged poor match officiating.

The anomaly has been associated with one Castle Lager Premiership team — namely Highlanders — and recently Northern Region Division One side, Blue Swallows. Highlanders supporters violently reacted to an assistant referee’s decision to let a Dynamos equaliser during a league match at Barbourfields Stadium stand.

Barely two weeks after that incident, Bosso supporters were at it again away at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane where they invited the wrath of law enforcement agents after the supporters disputed a late penalty awarded to the home team by referee, Brighton Chimene. It is regrettable that simple football matters are now being misconstrued as political or tribal fights manifesting on the football pitch.

There is a school of thought that some mischievous elements want to make the nation believe that Highlanders are being treated unfairly simply because of their tribal origins, which is not true at all. They conveniently forget that football referees are humans with a fraction of a second to make a decision on an incident, hence are bound to make mistakes just like any of us would.

Thus, one football refereeing legend once noted that referees have to make a decision in less than a second, a decision that will haunt them for the rest of their lives, while the whole world has a lifetime to criticise that decision. We do not take sides with blundering match officials, but we acknowledge that mistakes in match officiating are common, otherwise Argentina may not have won the 1986 World Cup when the legendary Diego Maradona used his hand to score.

Examples of blunders by match officials are plenty, but violent reactions to such decision are mainly peculiar to societies that are primitive and retrogressive. FIFA Club Licencing laws are clear on who should be on the field of play, before, during and after any given match. Not even the media is allowed on the pitch even after a football match! But here we are, a serious football playing nation, in this day and age, having fans invade the pitch at will.

Be that as it may, bad decisions by referees are not justification for violent reactions by supporters. If anything, they worsen the situation for the supporters’ preferred clubs. For example, Highlanders are now becoming a regular visitor to the Premier Soccer League Disciplinary Committee hearings, something the club surely does not want. Apart from the financial losses that the club suffers owing to disciplinary hearing verdicts, the game of football itself suffers as its image is tainted by such violent behaviour.

The behaviour by Highlanders fans is not only immature, archaic and naive, but it is a bad advert to the world’s most beautiful game. Football stadia are places we are supposed to throng with families and our loved ones, but they have suddenly become hard hat areas where women and children are not safe at all.

Perpetrators of violence at football matches must be banned from attending any football match, perhaps including street football matches and in the same breadth, clubs seen to be failing to contain their supporters must also face the music.

In short, violence has no place in our football.

