EDITORIAL COMMENT: Mystery disease puzzle solution welcome

PEOPLE in Hwange, Matabeleland North are in panic mode after hordes of villagers were hospitalised for what was described as an unknown ailment in recent weeks, which was followed by reports of deaths of cattle in “mysterious circumstances” as well.

In our last week’s issue, we reported that close to 50 people from Change, Dinde and Nekabandama in Hwange District, have since the beginning of the month been hospitalised at Lukosi Hospital and surrounding health institutions complaining of severe pain which causes paralysis of the backbone, lower and upper body rendering patients immobile.

However, although no deaths have been reported in the area, health officials had said they were failing to detect what the disease was or its causes after all patients tested negative for malaria which they were initially suspecting.

Apart from the mystery of the disease, local people are now suspecting that there could be some poisonous plant or water source, as at least 15 cattle died under mysterious circumstances.

Matabeleland North provincial medical director Dr Nyasha Masuka confirmed the outbreak.

“Most patients were admitted for three to four days and were given antibiotics and paracetamol. Investigations for malaria turned out negative.

“We couldn’t conduct further tests because patients could not afford and because of limited capacity at St Luke’s Hospital. It’s not that we couldn’t diagnose what disease it was but we had those challenges in conducting the necessary tests,” he said.

We however, applaud the health personnel for managing to save lives, amid reports that the situation was under control. We also report in this issue that a clue has been found to solve the puzzle, and we would like to applaud the health officials for a job well done.

Officials from Matabeleland North said they suspected the disease could be Brucellosis. Brucellosis is an infectious disease caused by a bacteria.

“We suspect that it is a condition called Brucellosis that can be transmitted by animals. It is not fatal and can be treated. Some of the signs and symptoms observed during the outbreak are the same as exhibited by Brucellosis,” said Dr Masuka.

People can get the disease when they come in contact with infected animals or animal products contaminated with the bacteria.

Animals that are most commonly infected include sheep, cattle, goats, pigs and dogs. It was a cause for concern that tests for the ailment were inconclusive, which meant that people did not know what they were suffering from .

Moreover, no one knew what triggered the condition and in that case, chances were high that the situation might reoccur, and who knows on a larger and more severe scale.

Nonetheless, we believe the situation still requires urgent attention from the ministry so that health personnel can get to the bottom of the matter and villagers also get feedback so that they know how to avoid getting the disease in future.

