EDITORIAL COMMENT: Africa Day: Spirit of Pan-Africanism must be all-inclusive

Last Thursday on May25, African countries celebrated Africa Day, reminiscing the magnificent past of Africa and saluting the founding fathers of the African Union. Indeed, this is the day to tabulate the success stories of Africa, enhance diversity and map the way forward.

Africa Union, formerly Organisation of African Unity, was established on May 25 1963, by the leaders of independent African states.

In this year about two-thirds of the continent had achieved independence.

Article 13 of the resolution, which was adopted in the first conference of independent African Heads of State and Government, held in Addis Ababa from 22 to 25 May 1963, appoints “the day of 25 May as African Liberation Day, so as to organise popular demonstrations on that day and to disseminate the recommendations of the Summit Conference.”

This historical day was commemorated by the OAU annually as African Liberation Day.

In 2002 the Heads of State and Government of African countries replaced the OAU with the African Union (AU), and a vision of “an integrated, prosperous and peaceful Africa, driven by its own citizens and representing a dynamic force in the global arena”.

Since all African countries had already gained their independence from European colonial powers, the name African Liberation Day was changed to Africa Day.

In celebrating the day, the AU develops a theme.

The theme for this year is: ‘Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in Youth.’

This marks the 54th anniversary of the founding of the continental organisation. Considering the struggle and determination of the people of Africa for independence and unity, celebration of Africa Day is of paramount importance.

On May 25, 2012, Ban Ki-moon, the then Secretary-General of the United Nations, said: “Africa Day provides an opportunity to acknowledge the achievements of the people and governments of Africa”.

The celebration of Africa Day gives a chance to look forward regarding Africa’s development, peace and security.

Different countries observe the day with various activities, such as panel discussions, speeches by pan-Africanists and political leaders, rallies, cultural entertainment, poetry, symposiums and special university lectures, among others.

It is clear that there are 55 member states in the African Union. Africa Day is a day for all African countries.

Surprisingly, Africa Day is observed as a public holiday in only 12 African countries namely Zimbabwe, Ghana, Mali, Namibia, Zambia, Angola, Chad, Comoros, Equatorial Guinea, Lesotho, Liberia and Mauritania.

The Africa Day resolution did not say that the day should be celebrated by African countries as a public holiday.

This may have contributed to the differing celebrations among African countries. Some celebrate the day as a public holiday, while others do not.

It can be argued that the spirit of pan-Africanism in the countries that made May 25 a public holiday is much more than in other African countries.

On the public holiday workers and students do not have to go to work or school, and instead participate or attend events marking the ceremony.

It is our submission that Pan-Africanism should be all-inclusive.

We therefore suggest that in the commemoration of Africa Day by all African countries, the Assembly of the AU conducts one of its two regular annual meetings on May 25, where Africa Day will be celebrated alongside it.

This will help to strengthen the spirit of Pan-Africanism in all African countries, rather than only in a few African states.

Moreover, it can be a good idea for Africans to gather in Addis Ababa, the AU headquarters to conduct various activities that promote the vision of Pan-Africanism such as the pre-Summit Great Run of Africans.

