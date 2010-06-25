Mugabe's absence delays announcement of Gono's death – Sources

HARARE – Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's absence has delayed the announcement of the death of the country's Central Bank Governor Gideon Gono who died in a car crash on his way to Chiredzi, sources in government said.

Robert Mugabe left Harare for Maputo yesterday to join regional leaders in celebrating Mozambique’s 35th Independence anniversary.

Mugabe was accompanied by his wife Grace Mugabe, Media, Information and Publicity Minister Webster Shamu and Zanu-PF Women’s League chair Oppah Muchinguri and was seen off by senior Government officials and service chiefs.

He is expected back home on Saturday.

