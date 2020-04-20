Chief Justice Luke Malaba has immediately remanded all the accused persons in absentia by extending the remand dates for those that were supposed to appear in courts in the next two weeks.

BY CHARLES LAITON

This follows the extension of the lockdown period by President Emerson Mnangagwa.

In practice direction 2 of 2020, of court operations during the COVID-19 lockdown period amendment notice, Justice Malaba amended his initial order that he granted in March.

With the new terms: “All pending criminal cases originally remanded to the dates March 30, 2020 to April 20, 2020 shall be automatically rolled over to the dates May 4, 2020 to May 22, 2020…”

The Chief Justice further said all summonses and subpoenas issued directing accused persons and witnesses to appear in court between April 20, 2020 and May 3, 2020 “are also cancelled and shall be reissued after the expiry of the lockdown period”.

Justice Malaba again stayed all sales in execution for the duration of the lockdown period saying: “In light of the extension of the period of lockdown, this practice direction shall accordingly remain in effect until the expiry of the extended lockdown period.”

