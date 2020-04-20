BINDURA-BASED artiste Tsitsi “Culture Galore” Masawi has released a track titled Paita Mhute to conscientise people on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Masawi is a member of Institute for Young Women Development (IYWD), which has partnered Mashonaland Central provincial COVID-19 command centre in raising awareness of the deadly pandemic in the province.

“When I heard the news of the deadly pandemic, my heart bled and I saw that the pandemic has confused the whole world, hence the inclusion of mhute (mist) in the title, to sensitise people and give awareness in the province,” she said.

Masawi performed the track at Dandamera in Concession, where IYWD had its maiden COVID-19 awareness campaign on Wednesday last week.

“I am taking the song to remote areas like Guruve, Shamva, Bindura rural and peri-urban Mazowe district under the banner of IYWD,” she said.

The 27-year-old musician has one album Hunhu Huripi, with 12 tracks mainly centred on women empowerment.

IYWD team leader Glanis Changachirere hailed Masawi saying she had always taken a leading role in spreading awareness on important issues.

“We are very proud of our member. She is someone who always takes a leading role in raising awareness through music in all programmes that we take to young women,” Changachirere said.

