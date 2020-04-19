Temba Mliswa

OUTSPOKEN independent legislator for Norton, Temba Mliswa says the Covid-19 catastrophe has finally brought a welcome facelift to the country’s health system, long abandoned by the country’s ruling elite.

He said this in his message to mark the country’s 40th independence anniversary Saturday.

Mliswa said he hoped the health sector would continue receiving the attention it was now getting from authorities during the current rush to contain the Covid-19 menace.

“As we mark 40 years of Independence, the health sector is finally receiving the facelift it so desperately requires,” Mliswa said.

“COVID-19 is not something that we would wish for but in its morbid way, the virus has seen what we look forward to, being the beginning of better for the sector.”

For decades, Zimbabwe’s health system has been allowed to waste away by the current Zanu PF led administration whose officials sought treatment from abroad.

Doctors and nurses have been engaging on strikes to press for better working conditions amid shortages in drugs, equipment and basic kit such as syringes and gloves.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, many referral hospitals have been refurbished, with equipment installations such ventilators.

The unprecedented government action to create the best out of the health institutions, it is believed, was being motivated by that the country’s ruling elite can no longer fly abroad easily to receive advanced treatment.

Fears abound the Covid-19 menace could hit harder during the upcoming winter season. – Newzim