Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO based Ladies Amateur Football Association(Lafa) faces an uncertain future due to lack of funding as well as a result of migration of three teams to Zifa Division One League.

Lafa was established in 2018 by one of Bulawayo’s most devoted women football enthusiast Lee Mangena who also owns Street Set ladies’ team.

“There is no doubt that Lafa provided and filled a huge vacuum in women’s football. It was affordable for many teams as our aim was really to provide a platform for the girl child.

“Most teams couldn’t afford the high costs of affiliation fees in the national league and even the provincial Division One League hence Lafa came in and saw us having a really competitive league which otherwise would have seen most of these girls resorting to other social ills due to idleness,” said Mangena.