Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN duo of veteran sports administrator Tommy Sithole and Tyrone Seward have been appointed chairperson and vice chairperson of two of the eight Global Esports Federation (GEF) Commissions whose president is Singapore National Olympic Council secretary general Chris Chan.

The eight Commissions were announced jointly with the appointment of Paul Foster as the organisation’s chief operating officer and comes at a time when GEF and the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently launched a #PlayApartTogether campaign as part of efforts to fight the spread of Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a communiqué from GEF, Sithole, who is also the ZImpapers board chairperson will chair the federation’s governance and ethics commission while Seward, husband to the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry, will deputise Chester King in the education, culture and wellness commission.

“What we want to do is to regulate is to regulate it so that people will enjoy themselves, have fun and continue to indulge in healthy lifestyles. So, our job is to encourage you and I to be part and parcel of this movement called healthy lifestyles,” Sithole told Chronicle Sport in January.