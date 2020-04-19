Yoliswa Dube-Moyo

ONE of the most liberating things I’ve done for myself is cut my hair. It’s that and learning how to drive. I don’t even want to think how my life would be like if I couldn’t drive.

I remember telling myself that if I by any chance one day win a Jeep Cherokee at the OK Grand Challenge, I may as well be able to drive the car home! What a shame it would be having to ask someone to drive me around.

Anyway, I cut my hair over six months ago and I couldn’t be happier. The cut is fresh, it’s hip and most importantly, its easy to maintain.

A girl I went to varsity with recently remarked that the cut slashed a couple of years off my age! That’s a plus. Not that I’m at the age where I wish to be younger but it’s just nice knowing I look younger than I actually am.

Anyway, since the beginning of the month, Zimbabwe has been under a 21-day lockdown as part of measures to help slow the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic which has claimed the lives of thousands globally.

What this essentially means is that hair salons are closed because they’re not providing an essential service. This also means my barber Zulu is not operating.

I knew I should’ve been to see him before the lockdown but my husband kept saying “you’ll get Covid-19 from that dingy salon”.

It was a real concern. I love Zulu and his work but if we’re to be honest, his work space is a little dingy and crowded. So, I didn’t go and renew my cut when I could and now, we’re on day 20 of the lockdown.

Let’s just say I have an afro with a little colour on the edges. You can’t really tell what cut I had in the first place. Now I just comb the hair and pat it neatly.

I know I’m not the only one who’s borderline stuck with their hair. It must be worse for people with chemicalised hair, weaves or braids. The commitment needed to do your own hair at home can be overwhelming.

Someone might be asking themselves what next if they undo the weave and don’t have a plan. I’ve been seeing a lot of men struggling with unsightly beards.

The bald heads like football great Peter Ndlovu are forced to show the world that they only have hair on half their head. I suppose most are realising a pair of hair clippers would’ve been a great investment.

Those who already had the clippers but went to the barber anyway are forced to perfect their hair cutting skills. For themselves and their sons.

As much as we’re all supposed to be staying home and only going out when its absolutely necessary, it can be depressing having to go about the day looking like a vagabond.

What to do? If you’re a man and don’t own hair clippers, I’m sorry but your choices are limited. At least wash your hair and beard every day, moisturise with Vaseline and brush or comb.

Ladies, it’s time to be creative. You surely can’t keep stinking up the house with hair that hasn’t been washed in weeks! Undo those braids or weave, shampoo, dry and moisturise your hair.

Depending on who you live with and what they or you know about hair – wear your hair in a bun, do con rows or a banana plate. These are all very simple hairstyles you can do with minimal help. Besides, you have a lot of time on your hands. No excuses!

The idea is to make sure you keep your scalp and hair clean and healthy. It’s not like you have anywhere special to go anyway!

If you ABSOLUTELY need to leave the house for whatever reason, you can always pop on a wig. We’ll all have plenty of time to visit the salon once all this is over.

Remember to always practice good respiratory hygiene. Wash or sanitise your hands frequently. Social distancing is the name of the game!

Until next week, flaunt your pattern and style and don’t forget to catch up with me on Twitter handle @PatternStyleZw or drop me a WhatsApp message on +263774492700