DISILLUSIONED political parties and some residents in Bulawayo say they see no point in commemorating the country’s 40 years of independence when they were experiencing economic hardship further worsened by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Zimbabwe this Saturday marks four decades of self-rule amid the worst economic crisis to hit the country since the 2008 hyper-inflationary period.

But while economic hardship was one thing, the Covid-19 outbreak that has devastated the entire world, killing over a hundred thousand people, is another.

Zimbabwe now has 24 confirmed cases of the world pandemic, figures believed to be understated considering the country was still reluctant to conduct tests on a bigger scale.

Pro-Matabeleland’s Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) president, Mqondisi Moyo said people in the country’s marginalised region were only able to enjoy their independence when the current Zanu PF led government starts taking deliberate steps to develop the region.

“Under-development in Mthwakazi proves that we are not yet independent,” said the firebrand politician.

“Matabeleland is not yet independent. Actually, the so-called independence is for Zanu PF supporters and their families. We moved from white oppression to Zanu PF oppression.”

Moyo also cited the harassment of civilians by police during the lockdown period against Covid-19 as another indication Zimbabweans were still to taste their independence.

“Actually, even the mistreatment of people by the security agents shows that the country is not yet independent,” said Moyo.

MDC-Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Swethern Chirowodza said instead of celebrating independence, the nation sh