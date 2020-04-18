Zimbabwe yesterday celebrated its landmark 40th Independence anniversary in a fashion not previously anticipated but this did not dampen the excitement and meaning of this special day as the country comes of age.

Over the past 39 years Zimbabweans have always gathered in their thousands countrywide to make merry and take stock of gains made since 1980, but this time around people were indoors, necessitated by the lockdown that President Mnangagwa proclaimed three weeks ago to tame the spread of the dreadful coronavirus that has afflicted the entire globe leading to thousands of deaths.

This year’s main celebrations were slated for Bulawayo as a strategy to decentralise commemorations in line with devolution, but this was not to be.

Many took to Twitter and other social media platforms to express their joy while others remained within the confines of their homes but celebrating still.

A few daring ones were seen at shopping centres and growth points undeterred by the dangers of catching the highly contagious coronavirus.

All this demonstrated the value, excitement and gratitude that the nation attaches to the Independence attained after nearly a century of colonial rule.

Forty years of Independence is no mean achievement hence not even coronavirus could dampen the commemoration of such a day that signified freedom from British rule.

Thousands lost their lives while many others were maimed in their quest to bring the freedom that Zimbabweans enjoy today.

President Mnangagwa set the tone when he stressed that Covid-19 would not slacken Zimbabwe’s development thrust and the attainment of economic goals under Vision 2030.

In his address to mark Independence Day he said the current challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic were a passing phase, urging Zimbabweans to think long term with regards to the bright prospects that lie ahead. “Forty (40) years after Independence, let us remain hopeful and steadfast in spirit. Vision 2030 is alive and beyond Covid-19, its accomplishment must be accelerated.

“Our present experiences in the wake of this pandemic teach us that friends and investors may assist us. However, it is the collective efforts of all of our nationals across all sectors that will make the difference,” said President Mnangagwa.

The President chose to focus on the opportunities that the experience under coronavirus had shown.

The disease and its attendant challenges have unearthed the creativity and innovativeness that are abound in this country’s tertiary institutions.

These have the potential to transform the economy and give impetus to Vision 2030.

The past few weeks have seen universities produce hand sanitisers, masks, ventilators and other personal protective equipment (PPEs), thereby demonstrating the potential in this economy to come up with home-grown solutions to transform the economy.

As Zimbabwe moves towards its Golden Jubilee, it is critical that all hands be on deck to achieve economic growth and fend off challenges that have constricted the economy for the past two decades.

Zimbabweans as individuals and institutions need to exercise their minds and commit to ensuring the country achieves set targets and objectives to turn around the economy and better standards of living.

Zimbabwe has the wherewithal to achieve growth faster than anticipated, barring the pandemic.

It is important that the private sector and other stakeholders step up efforts to complement initiatives by Government to get the economy back on track.

Zimbabweans are generally hardworking but previously we have shot ourselves in the foot through corruption, bad-mouthing the country internationally and other vices that have proved retrogressive.

However, we anticipate that as we celebrate Independence, we all come to the party and ensure we do all we can to achieve real growth. If we can survive coronavirus, overcome the effects of successive droughts and other adverse conditions that threaten progress, we can become the envy of the region, let alone the continent.

Agriculture has immense potential to provide a solid pillar on which the economy can lean, mining, with its prospects of becoming a US$12 billion sector can foster economic growth while other sectors such as tourism can weigh in with earnings that will ensure attainment of Vision 2030.

Universities and incubation centres should expand their muscle to other sectors and aspects of the economy beyond coronavirus to lead innovation and creativity — the hallmark of economic growth in this century.

The President was instructive.

“Once the lockdown is over, we must all get back to work, with discipline and harder effort as we ready ourselves for a speedy economic recovery. The silver lining to the present global health crisis is the awakening of our national creativity and inventiveness,” he said.