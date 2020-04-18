The Covid-19 disease pandemic has caused social and economic disruptions reminiscent of the colonial era.

During the colonial era, draconian political curfews curtailed socio-economic activities. Zimbabwe attained her independence from the white settler regime on April 18, 1980.

Independence did not come on a silver platter, but, was borne out of a protracted struggle, pitting nationalist movements on one side, against the racist Rhodesian forces.

In 1886, rebellion against white settler occupation of the Zimbabwean land erupted. The era marked the beginning of the First Chimurenga.

Chimurenga, also known as Umvukela in the Ndebele language, was a revolt against colonisation of Zimbabwe by the white settlers.

Spiritual influences of Mlimo in the Matebeleland led to sporadic battles against the white settlers, and at a lightning speed, resistance spread to Mashonaland.

Mbuya Nehanda, Sekuru Kaguvi and Mukwati spiritually led the Mashona rebellion against the occupation of arable land (51 percent) by the colonisers.

The natives were confined to infertile lands (22 percent), where farming, the backbone of traditional economies was hampered.

It took sophisticated weaponry and brutal war tactics for the white settlers to thwart sporadic and fierce battles waged by the natives.

Mbuya Nehanda said, “mapfupa angu achamuka” (my bones will rise again). And, true to her prophecy, the Second Chimurenga came to life in the 1960s.

In 1965, the white settler regime, under the leadership of Ian Douglas Smith declared Unilateral Declaration of Independence (UDI) from the British Government.

The era marked fierce resistance from liberation war movements, who selflessly committed to liberating black people from colonialism.

On 28 April, 1966, a group of seven liberation soldiers fought a fierce battle in Chinhoyi. The Chinhoyi Battle marked the beginning of a protracted struggle for political independence.

Zanu and Zapu, the two main liberation war movements, operated from different fronts, fighting a common enemy.

On 18 April, 1980, the Union Jack was lowered, paving way for the Zimbabwean flag. Prime Minister, Robert Gabriel Mugabe took custody of the country, marking the start of black majority rule.

The new Government prioritised health for all, by putting in place sound health infrastructure across Zimbabwe.

Richard Tren and Dr Roger Bate (2005) noted that “between 1980 and 1987, health care spending increased by 80 percent.

“Life expectancy rose from 54,9 years in 1980 to 63 years in 1988. Improvements in primary healthcare saw infant mortality rates falling by 80 percent by 1988.”

Training of medical professionals improved significantly, with locals taking charge of the health delivery system.

According to Woelk, G.B (1994): “Zimbabwe had a thriving teaching hospital network, and a motivated, highly trained workforce.”

At the turn of the millennium, Zimbabwe embarked on a land reform programme to correct colonial imbalances.

Erstwhile former colonisers responded by placing an illegal economic embargo on the country.

Economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe caused insufficient funding for healthcare, crippling the entire health delivery system.

As a result, brain drain ensued, as medical practitioners sought greener pastures.

Those who remained behind faced increased staff-patient ratios, poor remuneration and precarious work conditions.

Sourcing of drugs from overseas suppliers became complicated. Equipment and infrastructure became obsolete, exposing vulnerable populations.

Whilst battling illegal sanctions, Zimbabwe finds herself in a pandemic-induced lockdown. The Covid-19 disease outbreak has become a war within a war.

To date, Zimbabwe has recorded 24 confirmed cases, 3 fatalities and a single recovery. The Government has initiated mass testing and screening of Covid-19 cases.

Zimbabwe celebrates her 40th birthday on April 18, 2020, albeit under quarantine.

Coincidentally, quaranta is an Italian word for 40, and “Quarantesimo Anniversario” means 40th anniversary.

In Christianity, 40 brings to fore issues such as “repentance, newness, preparation, self-examination, task fulfilment, escape from bondage or slavery, growth, and personal fulfilment”.

Israelites wandered in the desert for 40 years after fleeing the Egyptians (Numbers 32 vs 13), and manna rained on the Israelites for 40 years.

And, in Islam, Muhammad was 40 years old when he first received “the revelation delivered by the arch-angel Gabriel”.

At 40, the country faces twin disasters of economic sanctions, and the dreadful pandemic. The toxic nexus poses unprecedented danger to Zimbabweans as a whole.

However, the lockdown provides a window to reflect on reshaping the health sector, and call with one voice for the unconditional lifting of economic restrictions.

Strategic envisioning is critical in creating strong health systems that withstand artificial and natural adversaries.

In a global context, it is incumbent upon “pseudo-super powers” to sober up, and appreciate the power of nature.

Exodus 16 vs 18 says, “So when they measured it by omers, he who gathered much had nothing left over, and he who gathered little had no lack.”

The Bible teaches that all people are equal in the eyes of God. Blacks, whites, or coloureds, are all human populations, susceptible to the power of nature.

Inevitably, reformation of the global body politic is nigh. In the true spirit of Chimurenga, unity of purpose is critical in mitigating challenges.

Chimurenga battles provide pivotal references that encourage Zimbabweans to selflessly join in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

The unprecedented 21-day lockdown takes away socio-economic liberties, and call for a whole-society-approach in containing Covid-19 disease.

Whole-of-societal approaches are a form of collaborative governance that can complement public policy. It entails engaging individuals, communities, civil society, and the private sector.

However, agency is constrained by a plethora of factors. HIV/Aids, climate change and corruption exacerbate the situation.

Today, as we reflect on Chimurenga, albeit under quarantine, Zimbabweans have a role to play in the struggle for socio-economic independence.

At 40, Zimbabwe is at crossover to a better future. Interestingly, a typical pregnancy lasts 40 weeks. Some argue that life begins at 40.

Together we shall overcome all adversaries. Stay at home, maintain social distancing, and keep washing your hands.

Everisto Mapfidze is a registered general nurse, and holds BSc Honours in Sociology (UZ). For feedback: [email protected]