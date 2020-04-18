Talismanic Zimbabwe and Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat has lent his voice to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic by urging fans to act responsibly in these difficult times.

The forward, one of the most recognisable stars in the Cosafa region, has been on lockdown in South Africa since March 27, and will have to stay at home until April 30 at least.

That has meant a lot of training in the back garden as he seeks to keep fit in a bid to lead Chiefs to their first Premier Soccer League title since the 2014/15 campaign.

Chiefs are trying to hold off the challenge of Billiat’s former club, Mamelodi Sundowns, and hold a four-point lead over The Brazilians, though they have played a game more.

The South African league is set for a thrilling finish when football does resume on a date that has yet to be determined.

Billiat’s club Chiefs, along with their great Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates, also this week pledged to donate 4 000 testing kits and protective gear to healthcare workers and law enforcement agencies on the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are forever indebted to the sacrifices of healthcare workers and law enforcement officers who are spending long hours in the trenches – those entrusted with the responsibility of going into our communities to conduct public screening and testing,” Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung said.

“This protective gear will go a long way to protect them – the people who are mostly at risk of contracting the virus while on the line of duty.”

Billiat’s call comes as many sports stars including his Chiefs captain, Willard Katsande, have joined in the fight against the pandemic and have urged fans in South Africa, Zimbabwe and across the Cosafa region to adhere to the guidelines laid out by the World Health Organisation in the bid to combat the coronavirus outbreak, which include:

Wash your hands frequently: Regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water.

Maintain social distancing: Maintain at least one metre distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth: Hands touch many surfaces and can pick up viruses. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.

Practice respiratory hygiene: Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early: Stay home if you feel unwell. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention and call in advance. Follow the directions of your local health authority. – Sports Reporter/cosafa.com