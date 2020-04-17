MUTARE City Council has disinfected Forbes Border Post as part of its programme to fumigate all public places in the eastern border city to control the spread of the coronavirus.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The border handles large human traffic between Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

“In view of the COVID-19, the City of Mutare started a disinfection programme of all public places on April 12, we started the programme at Sakubva Musika, the produce market area and moved to the central business district,” Mutare city spokesperson Spren Mutiwi said.

He said the city has been using hydrogen peroxide to fumigate places that hold high volumes of people as a way of containing the spread of the virus. The dry port was also fumigated.

