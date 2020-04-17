Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

MASS GATHERINGS, military parades and an array of perfomances by artistes, sportspersons and pupils will be absent from today’s Independence Day as Zimbabweans celebrate an event that resonates with historic significance in a unique way without glitz or fanfare.

Bulawayo was this year expected, for the first time, to host the main independence celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium in line with Government’s devolution policy, but the traditional annual festivities across the country’s 10 provinces have been cancelled due to the threat posed by Covid-19.

President Mnangagwa is expected to deliver a televised Independence Day message today.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs Minister Richard Moyo said as the adage life begins at 40, the country is now mature and stands ready to tackle challenges. “We are celebrating independence differently due to Covid-19 that has caused a national lockdown. However, this should not dampen our spirits.

We should stay in our homes as per the lockdown regulations. The President would be delivering the independence message; hence it is important to watch the local television and listen to His Excellency’s message. I believe the President will give us guidance and direction on the way forward since the lockdown is expected to end on Sunday,” said Cde Moyo.

Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs Minister Abednego Ncube said it was a milestone for the country to be turning 40 years.

“This is important day for us to be celebrating 40 years of independence. A lot of sacrifice was put for the country to attain Independence. We are going to be at home tomorrow waiting for His Excellency to provide guidance on the country’s way forward in light Covid-19. Everyone should stay at home in compliance to lockdown measures to prevent the spread of the virus,” said Minister Ncube.

He said Matabeleland South province should continue working in unison in fighting Covid-19 stating that unity of purpose has propelled the province to remain Covid-19 free.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu said independence celebrations were going to be unique as they were going to be held in Bulawayo for the first time.

He said citizens should comply with lockdown regulations as it is a purely professional medical advice being implemented globally to contain the deadly pandemic. “But because of the virus and lockdown, the celebrations have changed to our homes. We want to say we are celebrating it under an environment of fear of this virus. Which fear has seen the country’s leadership showing a lot commitment to protect the citizenry,” said Dr Mpofu.

MDC-Alliance deputy president Professor Welshman Ncube said it does not matter where citizens celebrate the Independence Day, as the world was at crucial stage to save humanity.

He said citizens should comply with lockdown regulations as it is a purely professional medical advice being implemented globally to contain the deadly pandemic. “What matters is that we have gotten to the 40th year of independence that we mark 40 years of the end of colonial settler rule. Whether we celebrate from home or stadia it doesn’t matter, it’s insignificant in my view. It’s a milestone that we have reached. It would have been better if we were all out there to meet analyse and talk about the 40 years, the achievements, the failures, the aspirations, etc,” said Prof Ncube.

“For now, the most important thing than the economy is to try and save many lives as possible. Which is why it is absolutely important that people should observe the lockdown. We don’t have to wait until people are dying next door and next street to take the pandemic seriously. We are lucky in that it started somewhere else in the world and we have seen how devastating it can be.”

Bulawayo Mayor councillor Solomon Mguni said the 40th independence anniversary is time for residents to reflect on both the past while projecting on the future.

“We are fighting a war against this coronavirus, which is war we must win at all cost. We are urging our residents that as we celebrate Independence Day, they must observe all social distancing, regulations and comply with the lockdown so that we save lives and remain alive. This is a terrible year for us but we must cherish the freedoms that came with the liberation of this country.”

Association for Business in Zimbabwe chief executive officer Mr Victor Nyoni said as the country is celebrating Independence Day, businesses were lamenting lost opportunities that usually come with the event.

“Because of the lockdown, businesses have lost this revenue. In as much as people would want to celebrate their independence it is now overshadowed by the lockdown,” said Mr Nyoni.

He said when this crisis is over, businesses should improve the way they operate and avoid hand to mouth operations that have left most of them exposed struggling for survival during these hard times.

Residents said it was important for people to adhere to lockdown measures as they will protect every citizen from Covid-19.

They said as President Mnangagwa addresses the nation today, he should tackle some economic issues that have seen most of them spending long hours in queues.

Mr Gibson Dhewa, a Mpopoma resident said residents should celebrate Independence Day in their homes.

“This is for the protection of our lives. However, I feel Government should just ease on lockdown for a day or two so that people can restock. But I believe the lockdown is good, the virus spreads when people are crowded,” said Mr Dhewa.

Miss Nolizwe Mapfumo said it was unfortunate that the country cannot be merry when celebrating this year’s Independence Day celebrations.

She said she was worried with increasing Covid-19 cases being reported and Government should tighten its noose on lockdown violators.

Another resident Ms Gloria Zhou said Government should increase social protection nets as some of them are vendors who are tenants struggling to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube said the province was commemorating Independence Day at a difficult time when it is fighting to contain the spread of Covid-19.

She said it was important for everyone to listen to the President’s televised address from the comfort of their homes.

“We need to recognise the importance of April 18 which is our Independence Day. However, we celebrate this day in our homes unlike what we are used to, as we battle to contain this deadly virus. We can still commemorate Independence Day in our homes as families complying to lockdown measures. Also, important, the President will deliver the Independence Day message. It’s important for residents to listen to that message as it will inform the country’s path going forward,” said Minister Ncube.