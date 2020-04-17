Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo

Professor Jonathan Moyo has defended statements by the MDC Secretary-General Charlton Hwende that the party was formed in 2018 yet in 2019 it celebrated the 20th anniversary.

In a tweet on Friday Moyo said, “The MDC Alliance is a political Party formed just before the 2018 elections it has a leadership and a Constitution. We have MPs and Cllrs and structures through out the country. I used to be a Deputy Treasurer in MDC T led by President Tsvangirai but I am now with MDC Alliance.”

Moyo was responding to a question posed to Hwende by Open parly ZW saying, “Formed in 2018. Celebrated 20th anniversary in 2019. Are you not confusing more people by the lack of brand clarity?”

Hwende had earlier on posted on Twitter that, “Analytically, MDC-ALLIANCE, the political party, is a footnote to the democratic movement which mothered it 20 years ago.

This is a historical fact which should give rise to brand clarity. It’s like the historical fact that ZanuPF is a (bad) footnote to the liberation movement!”

Source – Byo24