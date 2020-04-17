Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THE Gwanda District taskforce on Covid-19 has partnered with local mining companies and the business community in disinfecting the town to curb the spread of Covid-19.

The exercise began yesterday afternoon with disinfection of the CBD using a 25 000 litre water bowser which was donated by Pretoria Portland Cement (PPC) Zimbabwe.

The bowser sent high velocity streams of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) onto the streets to kill Covid-19 virus.

Vendors who were operating in the CBD dismantled their stalls to make way for the disinfection process.

The fire brigade moved around the CBD advising people to leave the streets in preparation for the exercise.

In an interview Gwanda District Development Coordinator (DDC), Ms Kiliboni Ndou said for now they were targeting hot spots in the town.

She said they had so far managed to mobilise 19 by 30-kilogram drums of hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) which were donated by members of the business community.

Ms Kiliboni said they were expecting 30 by 30 kg more drums of the chemical which had been pledged by the Municipality of Gwanda.

“We are commencing the disinfection process today (yesterday) as part of efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19. For now, we are disinfecting the hot spot areas where people were concentrated. These include places like Sudan Street, business centres in the town, markets areas and the NSSA Complex,” she said.

“Going forward we will see how much chemicals we have left and spray other places going further. As a taskforce we managed to mobilise resources which include PPEs and hydrogen peroxide which is the chemical used for disinfecting. We have managed to secure 19 drums from the business community in Gwanda who were very forthcoming in supporting the cause.

“The Municipality of Gwanda has also pledged to donate 30 drums and the consignment is on the way. PPC donated a water bowser which we are using for the disinfection process. Red Cross assisted with manpower while the business community and farmers assisted with food.”

Ms Ndou said they were expecting more donations to come from miners and the business community.

She said the target was to have all the buildings, including those that are closed disinfected inside after the lockdown before they open for business for the safety of the community.

She said schools will also be disinfected.

Speaking at the launch of the exercise at Glow Garage in Gwanda Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs, Cde Abednico Ncube urged various stakeholders to contribute towards the cause of curbing the spread of Covid-19.

@DubeMatutu