Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

IAN Hyslop, the second Zimbabwean to die from Covid-19, was a retired sportsman who played cricket during his youth days before turning to bowls turning out for Old Miltonians Sports Club.

He was also part of the Matabeleland provincial bowls squad and also received a national team call-up.

Dennis Streak, who was a friend and played alongside Hyslop, described him as a talented sportsman and humble human being.

Dennis is the father of Zimbabwe cricket legend Heath.

Hyslop was posthumously confirmed as the 11th Covid-19 case last week.

He was a resident at Qalisa Retirement Village in the Suburbs.

“He played bowls for Old Miltonians Sports Club as well as the Matabeleland provincial select squad and was selected for the Zimbabwe national team on one occasion. A real great guy and a very nice man and very friendly. Everybody who knew him liked him and so I am extremely sad at his passing,” said Streak.

Popularly known as Sloppy in Bowling circles, Hyslop succumbed to the pandemic at the age of 79.

Bowls Zimbabwe president Malcom Evans said his organisation will issue a statement in due course.