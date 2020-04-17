TOP gospel musician Blessing Shumba has laughed off a damaging report circulating on social media in which he is accused of kidnapping a young boy in Mount Selinda, Chipinge.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The fake report, which has gone viral on various social media platforms, claims that the Mutare-based award-winning musician and preacher kidnapped the teenage boy in Chipinge recently.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, Shumba, however, assured his fans that the message was fraudulent and designed to damage his reputation as a musician and minister of the gospel.

Shumba said he had received a lot of phone calls and messages from concerned fans disturbed by the message.

“I want to thank all my fans and family members who have shown concern by calling me, texting me, and all Zimbabweans … I know some could not get the opportunity to talk to me, but I am safe,” he said.

Shumba described the development as “the work of the devil” and urged whoever generated the message to seek divine help.

“l did not kidnap anyone, but I know this is the work of the devil. The devil comes in different ways and this time around, the devil just wanted to tarnish my image but he is not going to achieve his motive,” he said.

“To the one who authored the message, he or she should seek divine intervention because the Lord will punish them.”

Shumba said he was spending his time in prayer at home during the 21-day national lockdown instituted by President Emmerson Mnangagwa late last month to interrupt the potential spread of the pestilent coronavirus, which has wreaked havoc across the globe, accounting for thousands of deaths.

“Just like any musician, I am enjoying the comfort of my home praying for the nation during this current lockdown,” he said.

According to the circulating message, Shumba was apprehended by Chipinge villagers after allegedly lying that he was the boy’s father. It further said all hell broke loose after the boy reportedly spilled the beans that Shumba had lured him into his vehicle.

Shumba sang his way into the local gospel music scene in 2010 with a somewhat new brand of slow gospel melody, but it was his second album, NdiMwari, which catapulted him to fame after the debut, Tumai Mweya, failed to cause a stir on the market.

With slow sweet melodies that naturally lend themselves to worship, sweeping his fans into far-flung but profound places in the spirit, the Mutare-based musician has remained consistent. His other albums are Ishe wazvose, Anoita Minana and Shongwe.

