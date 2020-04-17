WARRIORS and Lamontville Golden Arrows striker Knox Mutizwa is looking forward to a strong finish when the South African Premier Soccer League resumes.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Absa Premiership, like many other leagues, is currently suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and South Africa has extended its lockdown in a bid to help curb the spread of the disease.

Mutizwa, who left the country in 2015 for South Africa, has had a blossoming career at Abafana Bes’thende and he is in the race for the Golden Boot Award in the current campaign with 11 goals, three behind leading scorer Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango.

Mutizwa is training at home like the rest of his teammates.

Of late, he has refused to dwell too much on the race for the Golden Boot, preferring to talk more about team success.

The Warriors forward on Wednesday told an online publication in South Africa that he was happy with the way the team has performed so far.

“I think we really performed well this season and position seven is good for us. I have scored 11 goals and it’s good for me, but at Golden Arrows, it’s not about individuals, we play as a team and it doesn’t matter who scores,” he said.

“If we manage to play again after this corona thing, I will continue to work hard for the team. We are looking forward to finishing the remaining games.”

The league was suspended with Golden Arrows sitting on position seven on the log table with 32 points from 23 matches, 16 behind leaders Kaizer Chiefs, with seven games to go.

Recently, his coach Steve Komphela tipped him for the top goalscorers’ gong, heaping praise on him for the hard work he has put in for Golden Arrows.

“I want (Knox) Mutizwa to win so that he can feel that the amount of hard work he has put in is rewarded because he has done very well,” Komphela said.

Mutizwa was part of the Warriors’ squad announced by coach Zdravko Logarusic for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against African champions Algeria, suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As at April 8, Mutizwa was valued at €600 000 (R12,2 million) by transfermarkt.com, a drop from €750 000 (R15,2 million) on February 14, probably due to inactivity in football the world over.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw