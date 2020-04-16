THE founder and creative director of The Jesus Project (TJP), a local teenage gospel group, Brenton “Brent Kudakwashe” Shoko, says teens must not be looked down upon as they are also capable of producing professional music.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The multi-denominational Jesus Project, moulded in the same way as international group Joyous Celebration, is made up of teenagers between 12 and 19 years.

“We have always known that when it comes to professional music, it’s only adults that usually do music and are known, but as a new outfit we are saying young people can also bridge that gap and do music at a professional level and compete with any other artistes out there, albeit on a gospel tip,” Kudakwashe said.

“So with The Jesus Project group we are bringing young, fresh and competitive new voices, giving everyone out there a run for their money. Given a platform, The Jesus Project would serenade people with youthful harmonious voices.”

Kudakwashe said the group’s objective was to support the teenagers’ education through music.

“The teenagers that make up The Jesus Project group are coming from different backgrounds and different denominations with a common cause of singing and motivating their peers and everyone out there with their music,” he said.

“Their music catalogue comprises not just gospel music, but inspirational songs that encourage other kids and teens to speak out against child abuse and to read books and strive for better futures.”

Kudakwashe said the teenagers receive mentorship from professional music tutors and all the members desired to pursue music careers in future.

He, however, said they shelved the release of their second 10-track-album titled At the Feet of the Master due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have already dropped two songs, Haakurasise and Kutaura Chokwadi, as appetisers from the album being produced by Nigel Nyangombe at Your Sound Studios,” he said.

The group signalled its arrival on the showbiz scene with the release of its debut seven-track album titled Tales of the Cross in 2018 which had songs like Apo PaCalvary, Ipapo and Thicker than Blood that made waves on local gospel chats for the better part of last year.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw