NORTON legislator Temba Mliswa (independent) has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda requesting that all MPs in the 210 constituencies be allocated an emergency Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to be channelled towards COVID-19 prevention and preparedness.

BY VENERANDA LANGA

Mliswa confirmed the development to NewsDay, saying if the request is okayed, it would help mitigate the spread of coronavirus by ensuring that structures are in place right down to ward level to see the successful implementation of chosen initiatives.

The letter, dated April 14, reads: “In my capacity as MP of Zimbabwe with the mandated role of legislation, oversight and representation and in light of COVID-19 pandemic of which Zimbabwe has not been spared, I hereby request that MPs from the 210 constituencies be allocated an emergency CDF to be channelled towards COVID-19 precautions, prevention and preparedness.

“It is no secret that our health systems are nowhere near as advanced as those in the developed countries and yet we have witnessed these state-of-the-art facilities crumble and become overwhelmed by the sheer demand created by COVID-19 patients. I, therefore, request that each MP be resourced to implement precautionary and preventative strategies in their communities as a way of mitigating the harsh effects of the spread of COVID-19.”

The Norton MP added that citizens could not sustain prolonged lockdown due to the very nature of the country’s economy where the majority of people eke a living from vending.

He said prevention was the most palatable option.

On how to safeguard the CDF from abuse, Mliswa suggested that government should give guidelines to each MP on how the funds should be administered in each constituency for efficiency and effectiveness.

“I believe that our legislators are willing to join in the fight against COVID-19 from a patriotic and servant leadership perspective, but may not have the resources to make any meaningful impact and, therefore, may be perceived as uncaring when, in fact, it is not the case,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, MPs from Zanu PF, the MDC represented by Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga and Mliswa launched the legislators’ COVID-19 fund, where they are targetting to raise more than $350 000.

They appealed to permanent secretaries in all ministries, senior government officials and ordinary citizens to contribute to the fund in the fight against the coronavirus through an EcoCash biller code 018623, OneMoney 191199 and a Zipit transfer number 0719585327.

The MPs said the money would be used to buy test kits and other essentials to fight COVID-19.

MDC Alliance MPs did not join their counterparts as they told NewsDay that they had already started their own initiative in March, where they were contributing $200 every month towards the fight against COVID-19.

