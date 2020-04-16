Ray Bande Senior Sports Reporter

STEVEN ‘Dealer’ Sibanda became the latest beneficiary of the Castle Lager Premiership side, Manica Diamonds’ initiative to facilitate and fund the training of coaches.

Currently, the country does not have a single CAF A coach who traces his roots to Manicaland.

Over the years, this has seen coaches from different parts of the country coming to Manicaland to head the technical departments of the local clubs.

The trend has seen fans at the now defunct Eastern Lions and Highway FC, the Buffaloes, Mutare City Rovers, Tenax FC and Manica Diamonds claiming that coaches ‘import’ players of their choice, some from their home provinces.

However, in a move that might ease such squabbles, Sibanda, is now a proud holder of a Level One coaching badge.

Sibanda was a speedy and prolific goal scorer at the peak of his career and has since been given the role of coaching Manica Diamonds’ Under-15 team,

They will participate in a Zifa bankrolled junior football league.

His colleagues – Hibron ‘Adala’ Makukutu and Clemence ‘Skude’ Mukudu – are now holders of Level Two coaching badges.

In the next five years, through this empowerment initiative targeting locals, Manicaland could have at least three CAF A coaching licence holders.

Manica Diamonds club chairman Masimba Chihowa said this is a deliberate move aimed at empowering locals.

Chihowa said so many players fall into abject poverty due to failure to prepare for retirement, hence the need to unleash their coaching skills.

“It is sad that so many players end up leading pathetic lifestyles after their days as successful footballers.

“So we started with Hibron Makukutu and Clemence Mkudu. I am happy to say that these two have done so well, even at our junior club. We are satisfied with their performance and we are anxiously waiting to see them through the coaching courses.

“Right now we have Dealer, whom we have given the role of coaching the Under-15 team. He has already undergone the Level One course and just like his colleagues, we will see him through the entire CAF A coaching course training,” he said.

“We hope to continue creating more opportunities to cushion our players after their playing period,” Chihowa said.

The former Fifa panel assistant referee said the appointment of junior team coaches also seeks to empower locals.

“It is crucial for our fans to note that this is an empowerment initiative for locals. It is a way of recognising their efforts in the development of the game in Manicaland.

“It is also crucial to note that this is not being pushed down their throats. Those who have no plans of becoming a coach or an administrator can take the different directions they prefer,” he said.