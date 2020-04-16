Ray Bande Senior Sports Reporter

On day one of the country’s three-week lockdown, Mutare-based Castle Lager Premiership outfit, Manica Diamonds, escaped into the cyber world.

The players’ fitness is on the club’s list of top priorities and hence the technical team has resorted to monitoring their training sessions onlines.

Just like any other club across the planet, the Gem Boys’ have been feeling the impact of the global pandemic as football action, or any other sport for that matter, is suspended.

When President Mnangagwa declared the country’s lockdown, Manica Diamonds had just returned from a pre-season camp held on the shores of Lake Mutirikwi in Masvingo.

The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company-bankrolled team are now looking forward to the 2020 season, although they will carry the burden of maintaining standards from their 2019 debut season in which they finished on an impressive fifth position, ahead of heavyweights Dynamos and Highlanders.

Johanisi Nhumwa, the Manica Diamonds head coach – who surprised everyone, including himself, when he stirred the Gem Boys’ ship from the murky waters of relegation to an unexpected top five finish – said he is running a daily online training schedule.

The former Masvingo United gaffer said the online training schedule is being strictly monitored.

“Just like everyone else, we have been affected by the lockdown, but we have maintained our training session schedules from day one of the 21-day lockdown period. Yes, it might not be the same given that football is a contact game, but we have done the best we can under the circumstances.

“On a daily basis, we use the players’ video clips of their individual training sessions. In fact, we go through the workout together and update our online platforms as we go. I can easily tell what Tawanda Nyamandwe is doing, the kind of exercises he is doing,” he said.

The Dutch mentor, as Nhumwa is referred to by those who have known him since his early coaching days in Masvingo, finished last season with a depleted technical department after the ouster of Luke Masomere as head coach.

He soldiered on as acting head coach, while Ticha Zikai was team manager and Peter Masibera was goalkeepers’ coach.

Manica Diamonds club chairman Masimba Chihowa said due processes are being followed to identify an assistant coach.

“That is work in progress. As a club, we are fully aware of the need to have an assistant coach. Just like we did after Luke Masomere left us last season, we will remain cautious and allow due processes be carried out.

“In this case, we are waiting for our coach (Nhumwa) to make his recommendations so that the executive can then make the appointment,” Chihowa said.