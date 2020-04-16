Abel Zhakata Senior Reporter

A HABITUAL criminal who was recently set free through the Presidential amnesty has been locked up again after breaking into a Vumba school and stealing an assortment of items.

Before his early release a couple of weeks ago, Kudzai Muyaza was serving a 10-year jail term for car theft. Last week, the 22-year-old appeared before Mr Tendai Mahwe facing charges of unlawful entry as defined in Section 131 (2)(e) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23).

He was slapped with an effective five-year jail sentence. District public prosecutor, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira said the offence was committed on April 6, barely a week after Muyaza’s release from prison.

“The complainant, Joyce Matungwana (51), who is the school headmistress at Excelsior Hills in Vumba, left her property at the school when it was closed on March 24. On April 6 during the wee hours of the morning, the accused person proceeded to the school and broke into the complainant’s office by opening a window. While inside, Muyaza stole various school property and went on to break a safe using a metal object.”

On the same day, Muyaza was arrested by Sergeant Shepherd Mubango. Sergeant Mubango, who was off duty, was coming from his plot when he met Muyaza along the road. He ordered Muyaza to open the school trunk and the bucket he was carrying. Upon discovery of the stolen items, Sergeant Mubango escorted Muyaza to ZRP Mutare Rural Police Station, where a docket was opened.

The following day, the complainant learnt that her office had been broken into. She went to the police camp to make a report and was told that a suspect had already been caught.

She identified her stolen property, including a school trunk, a soccer ball, a bucket, sports uniforms and stationery.

Muyaza was taken to the crime scene for indications. He chronicled how he executed the crime.