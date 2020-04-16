Tomorrow, Zimbabwe will be celebrating 40 years of independence. The four decades have seen the country scoring a lot of successes while also encountering a lot of challenges. On Wednesday, The Manica Post News Editor Cletus Mushanawani (CM) caught up with the Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba (DEG). She revealed the plans that are in the pipeline as Manicaland gears for economic growth. Below are excerpts from the interview.

CM: Tomorrow, the country will be celebrating its 40th Independence Anniversary. What are some of the major things the Government has done so far in improving people’s livelihoods?

DEG: As a country, we have come of age. As you are aware, one of the main reasons for taking up arms and executing the war was the land question. Access to education and racial discrimination were also huge issues.

At Independence, Zanu-PF extended the hand of reconciliation, saying the war was over and we need to live together as a peaceful nation. Unity is one of our greatest achievements as a nation. Besides unity, the removal of racial laws was also a huge achievement.

In the education, a lot has been done. Without education, we cannot talk of development. Today we boast of having the highest literacy rate in Africa. Government has deliberately invested in that sector heavily for the benefit of the nation.

In Manicaland, we only had one teachers’ college. Now we have two, Marymount Teachers’ College was introduced after independence.

We also have the Mutare Polytechnic, which was introduced at independence. Vocational training centres also came on board. Recently, we established our own State University, the Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences, not to mention the mushrooming primary and secondary schools across the province.

Government has also reviewed the curriculum. It used to be academic orientated, now it promotes vocational and technical training. Our education curriculum was transformed from Education 3.0 to 5.0. The type of education we are now talking about provides home-grown solutions to our local challenges and it emphasizes on science, technology and innovation.

As Manicaland, we have already identified a piece of land where we are establishing an innovation hub and an industrial park in Fern Hill. Manicaland State University for Applied Sciences is still under construction and has enrolled a number of students, I think around 750 students, and they are day scholars because there are no boarding facilities there yet. In farming, we will have three satellite centres in Chipinge. These will specialise in horticulture. We will have a school of medicine in Nyanga and a school of agriculture in Makoni.

CM: Unlike in previous years when Independence Day celebrations were held in various areas, what programmes have been lined up for this grand occasion this year considering the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic?

DEG: It is unfortunate that this year’s celebrations will not be done in the normal manner. As a province, we were preparing to celebrate the 40 years of our independence in style by departing from our traditional Sakubva Stadium to Makoni. Because of this Covid-19 pandemic, we cannot gather to celebrate this grand occasion. We will now have our celebrations at home so that we contain the spread of the disease. Celebrations in our homes can also be very exciting.

My message to the people of Manicaland is ‘stay at home, continue staying at home’. It is not by choice that we have cancelled provincial and district celebrations, but the global situation dictates that we do so considering that Covid-19 is highly contagious.

There is no room for complacency, people should stay at home and celebrate indoors.

CM: Manicaland is yet to record any cases of Covid-19, which is encouraging. What is the province doing in terms of raising awareness so that we lock the virus out?

DEG: On that issue, I want to thank God for the favour He has bestowed on the people of Manicaland. Hakusi kugona kwedu kana kungwara kwedu, but it is a favour from God. However, we should not relax and be complacent because of our current situation. We must continue to adhere to the health regulations so that we remain safe. We should avoid contracting the virus and passing it on our families, communities and the nation at large. I think everyone is following what is going on in other countries. What is happening there is so scary. Laid down lockdown requirements must be observed. People should stay at home, wash their hands with soap and use sanitisers all the time. They should also strictly observe social distancing.

CM: We understand that Manicaland has identified some farms for downsizing in line with Government’s resolution to do so. At what stage is the province on in this regard? Who are earmarked to benefit from the availed land?

DEG: We embarked on a land reform programme where arable land that used to belong to a few privileged white farmers was redistributed to the majority. It was not a racial exercise because we still have some white farmers who indicated that they wanted to work with the present Government, they are still on the farms.

But as Manicaland, we have had our fair share of challenges with regards to land utilisation. Some of the land that was redistributed is not being fully utilised. Some of the farms are beyond the maximum farm size stipulated by the Government. We are carrying out an exercise to downsize the farms according to the natural regions. We are also making an assessment of the degree of utilisation of the land. We will then downsize in cases where beneficiaries of the land are not fully utilising it. The issue of national food security is critical and so we need to move with speed.

There is no way we can continue importing grain when we are receiving rains and people are not fully utilising the land. My appeal to the people of Manicaland is to ensure that they do everything possible to start preparing the land for the coming season, otherwise they will lose it to Government. We are in the process of identifying underutilised land that is lying idle. Soon we will start the process of re-planning the farms and allocating land to those who require it.

CM: Your term of office has been blighted by some natural calamities, including last year’s devastating Cyclone Idai which left many people dead. It is now a year after the disaster. What progress has been made in terms of infrastructure rehabilitation?

DEG: We are still seized with that issue. Mind you, there was infrastructural damage — the roads, bridges and some communities were inaccessible. Up to now, we are in the process of rehabilitating the infrastructure. However, we are done with rehabilitating clinics, hospitals, some of the damaged houses and rehabilitating the boreholes. Electricity and telephone lines have been restored. We thank the South African Army, they came in to construct two bailey bridges at Nyahode and Rusitu rivers.

Construction work is underway and it is being done by various contractors, but we still have a long way to go. It is work in progress. Government has provided a lot of assistance and continues doing so to affected families. We also go there to monitor the work being carried out to ensure that the infrastructure meets the required standards. The work also has to be done with speed so that business can continue to operate in a normal manner once the lockdown is over. We will continue to mobilise resources to build houses for those who are still being housed in tents. At the moment, we have 383 families that need houses. Right now we are approaching winter and these people need warm clothes and other provisions. We also need psycho-support services for the affected people because some are yet to come to terms with what happened. We have instances where the whole family was wiped out, leaving only one person. You can imagine the grief you go through when you lose just one member of the family. It is a permanent scare that never heals.

CM: The devolution agenda is gathering momentum and Government has released funds to all provinces. ln Manicaland, how much has been received so far, per each district, and how was the money used?

DEG: So far, we have received $89 593 423 and of that amount, we have utilised 65 percent, which is $57 957 237, 05. The money is mainly for infrastructure development and capital projects. We have been building clinics, classroom blocks, providing water and sanitation facilities as well as buying equipment like bulldozers and graders. I monitor the rate at which every district or council utilises the money and push them to acquit all the money allocated to us in any given financial year.

CM: The Second Republic opened up the diamond mining sector and new players were earmarked to join the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company at Chiadzwa. How many companies are now operating there? How is the surrounding community and Manicaland at large benefitting from the mining activities at Chiadzwa?

DEG: The Chiadzwa question has been asked on various forums and concerns have been raised by our communities. They say as Manicaland, how are we benefiting from our diamonds? The diamonds are a national resource that is meant to benefit the entire country. However, in line with devolution, we are saying every province should benefit from its natural endowments.

It is not like we are going to grab everything for ourselves, we will also remit something into the national coffers. In the past, we used to have challenges where people from elsewhere were being recruited to work at the diamond fields and there was a lot of outcry from the local communities.

I have requested that from time to time, the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company and l should constantly look at such issues. We have to assure that the local communities, especially the Chiadzwa communities, are not disadvantaged.