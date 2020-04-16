Lovemore Kadzura Rusape Correspondent

JOHN Sigaba (41) is the only remaining professional golfer in Rusape.

Despite the challenges he encounters, he has refused to throw in the towel.

Following the closure of Makoni Country Club, he no longer has a golf course to exhibit his skills in his home town.

This is the main reason that pushed other golfers to quit the game.

Yet Sigaba has chosen to soldier on in a career he ventured into when he was still a primary school student.

As he plays in the golf courses dotted in the province and beyond, his passion for the game keeps him going.

Ever since he graduated into a pro in 2015, he has never looked back.

In Zimbabwe, golf is often associated with opulence, mainly drawing players from the top echelons of the corporate world.

But for Sigaba, it is a completely different story.

The golfer is a simple grounds man at a private school. He has refused to allow his background to deter his ambition to become a top golfer in the country.

Considering his determination and resilience, this is a dream that will most likely come true for Sigaba.

Sigaba told Post Sport that he was introduced to golf as a caddie at the now defunct Makoni Country Club course when he was a Grade Four student. While his friends were enjoyed the tips they would receive from golfers, Sigaba fell in love with the game and his journey began.

“I fell in love with golf when I was in Grade Four. My friends and l used to be caddies. After some years, I started playing as an amateur. As an amateur, I won several accolades at national level and I was sponsored by Makoni Country Club. I turned professional in 2015. My major highlight at national level was when I was selected with five other amateurs to represent the country at a tournament in Namibia. We came second at that tournament. I have won several household goods as prizes.

“My major challenge is sponsorship, it is hard to come by these days. I end up funding my own trips to various tournaments, this is taking a toll on my finances. Golf is associated with lots of travelling and the expenses that come with it, including accommodation,” he said.

Sigaba said he yearns for the resuscitation of Makoni Country Club.

He said this will revive the sport in Rusape.

But in the meantime, Sigaba is conducting his practice sessions at the grounds of the school he works for.

“The closure of the golf course led to a number of golfers quitting the game. The nearest courses are in Nyanga, Mutare, Vumba, and Marondera and it is expensive to go and play there, but I am making sacrifices to do so because l love the game.

“We cannot allow the game to die in Rusape. I have turned my school grounds into a makeshift course and l do my practice sessions there.

“Last year, I provided technical advice when the council was attempting to resuscitate the Makoni Country Club. The course can still be brought back to life. It is a nine-hole which can rotate to 18 holes. Council must not only issue empty threats to those conducting agricultural activities there, but should bar them forever.

“Makoni Country Club is centrally located, which is a great advantage. Because of that, it used to be the first choice when it came to hosting tournaments, said Sigaba.

The golfer is also involved in grassroots golf coaching, working with schools under the National Association of Secondary Heads as well as the National Association of Primary Heads, training teachers and students.

Noah Mupamhadzi, the Makoni District head-in-charge of golf, said Sigaba has proved to be a useful asset in identifying and nurturing talent in schools.

“We are indebted to Sigaba due to his contribution to the growth of golf in schools. Teachers and pupils are receiving top class knowledge from him,” said Mupamhadzi.