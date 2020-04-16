Luthando Mapepa Chipinge Correspondent

A 52-YEAR-OLD Chipinge man was last week gored to death by a stray buffalo while hunting for mice in Chipangayi Safari area.

Teererai Chipenzi was buried at his Charurwa Village homestead in Chief Mutema’s area on Saturday.

Chipinge Rural District Council Ward 12 Councillor, Dakarai Sambo confirmed the incident.

“Chipenzi died after being attacked by a male buffalo while hunting for mice. Chipenzi was in the company of other villagers when a buffalo suddenly appeared from the bush and charged at him.

“The buffalo gored him, ripping his stomach in the process. His intestines were left protruding out. The buffalo vanished into the thicket,” he said.

Other villagers rushed him to Chipinge District Hospital, but he died along the way as he was bleeding profusely.

Councillor Sambo expressed concern on the increasing number of people being attacked by stray wild animals from Save Conservancy and Chipangayi Safari.

“A villager, Mbengo Maphosa of Mutorwa Village, Ward 20, was also attacked on his way to the fields, but was lucky to survive.

“I have tried to engage the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) and they are always promising to attend to the issue. However, they always urge villagers not to fetch firewood and hunt near the conservancy,” said Councillor Sambo.

While efforts to get a comment from ZimParks authorities were fruitless, traditional leadership in Chipinge warned villagers against encroaching into the safari areas.

Headmen Chikwanda said there was need for urgent interventions since straying wild animals are terrorising villagers.

Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo is on record highlighting the worsening human-wildlife conflict.