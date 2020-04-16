Lovemore Kadzura Rusape Correspondents

POLICE in Rusape have arrested a local businessman and his two accomplices who allegedly vandalised an Econet Wireless booster and stole solar batteries and diesel worth US$28 360.

David Siduna (50), a motor spares dealer who is also an elder in a prominent pentecostal church, appeared in court last week with his two accomplices – Trymore Robson (19) and Nesbert Mafema (28).

The trio was facing two counts of unlawful entry into premises in aggravating circumstances.

They were represented by Mr Taurai Khupe of Khupe Law Chambers and were not asked to plead by magistrate, Mr Farai Gwitima, who granted them $800 bail each.

Public prosecutor, Mr Roy Weja told the court that Siduna, who rents a shop at Patel Industrial Area, stole 16 solar batteries and 520 litres diesel in connivance with Robson and Mafema.

Nothing has been recovered.

“On January 28, the three hatched a plan to steal batteries at Econet Wireless booster, which is premised in the same stand with their workplace. They proceeded to the booster at 4am and used an unknown object to break the iron bars which fenced the booster. They gained entry and while inside, they broke open the steel cabinet which housed eight 12 volts batteries and stole them.

“They loaded the loot in Siduna’s car, an Isuzu KB280, and drove away unnoticed,” said Mr Weja.

Mr Weja said Econet replaced the stolen batteries, but Siduna and his accomplices struck again and stole the new batteries and 520 litres of diesel.

“On a date unknown to the prosecutor, but between March 2 to 4, the trio used an unknown object to cut the fencing bars. They stole eight 12 volt batteries again and drained 520 litres of diesel from the generator’s fuel tank.

“On April 5, detectives received information to the effect that the accused persons had stolen the Econet property. They were arrested and made indications on how they had committed the offence.

“The car and a plastic dish used to offload the diesel were recovered. Value of stolen property is US$28 360 and nothing was recovered,” said Mr Weja.