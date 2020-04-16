Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RENOWNED poet Albert Nyathi has joined forces with the young generation – musicians Pauline Gundidza, Fuzzy L, Ras Caleb and his wife Thelma to produce a Covid-19 awareness song.

The song titled No Touching, No Loving was released on YouTube on Tuesday in light of the ongoing pandemic which has infected over two million and killed over 100 000 people globally. In Zimbabwe, as of yesterday afternoon, there were 23 confirmed cases and three deaths.

In an interview yesterday, Nyathi said he was honoured to be part of a diffused track where there is infusion of poetry and singing.

“They invited me to be part of the song and after listening to it, I agreed to have my voice on it. I also liked it as it spoke of other diseases which are affecting our communities and should be addressed,” said Nyathi.

Other than this track, Nyathi said he is working on another project with Dereck Mpofu to address the Covid-19 pandemic.

Composer of the song, reggae musician Fuzzy L (real name Manzul Fazilahmed) said the track was inspired by the need for artistes to play their role in educating the masses on coronavirus.

He said the song encourages the public to observe the rules associated with mitigating the spread of the virus and other diseases.

“With all that is happening in the world, as an artiste and humanitarian, I felt the need for a song with a powerful message to bring the human race to stand together so we can conquer this disease.

“As its effects (Covid-19) are vast, a collaboration of several powerful artists was needed to convey different situations people in the world are facing. For people to listen to such a message, I selected artists of substance and humanitarians in their own right to help convey the message as people will listen,” said Fuzzy L.

Fuzzy L is the artiste behind songs “Africa Unite” and “Toda Kufara” that exhibit traits of the Afro-tonic sound.

The artiste who worked with afro-pop songstress Ammara Brown on the song “Like My Music” in 2015 which formally introduced Afro-tonic music onto the scene said they were cleared to go and record the song, a move that many artistes should consider as they have been slammed for not producing Covid-19 awareness songs.

“Each artiste played their part in the production of the song which was produced by TMan of Mount Zion Music. We had to get passes to record the song and had to have separate recording sessions to avoid putting ourselves at risk of contracting the virus,” said Fuzzy L. – @mthabisi_mthire.