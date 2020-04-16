Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has intensified online marketing of the country’s aviation and leisure facilities in an effort to help the country’s tourism sector find its feet post-Covid-19.

While airports across the country remain open to receive cargo, passenger airlines suspended service last month as a result of the global pandemic as travellers cancelled or postponed trips.

The suspension of flights naturally affected the tourism industry as hotels received no tourists, leaving resorts deserted and with no business.

CAAZ has been posting on social media platform Twitter as part of its marketing strategy meant to keep the world activated.

CAAZ spokesperson Mrs Anna Julia Hungwe said industry should start to prepare to reposition itself.

“We continue communicating using old celebrated news where we are saying to the global world we are there. We may be down but not out and as aviation we have to brace for tomorrow. Tomorrow is coming and it will not be all gloomy,” said Mrs Hungwe.

She said the country expects a new lease of life in the aviation sector after the end of the global pandemic.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel because the whole world will be repositioning itself. What we have as Zimbabwe will still be there after Covid-19 and it’s up to us to remind the world about our Victoria Falls and wildlife. We need more tourists so we have more airlines coming hence as the whole world is repositioning, we should join the bandwagon,” she said.

Zimbabwe has direct flights to the region such as in Ethiopia and Kenya while most international routes are linked via OR Tambo in South Africa.

The tourism industry has implored Government to work on ways that can attract direct flights between Victoria Falls and source market countries such as United Kingdom, United States, Germany, France and China. — @ncubeleon.