Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Correspondent

HOLIDAY Inn hotel has donated sanitisers, linen, bath mats and towels worth thousands of dollars to the “I Am Bulawayo Fighting Covid Trust” (IAFCT) as part of its social responsibility programme towards fighting the spread of Covid-19.

The intervention comes as Bulawayo has recorded 10 positive cases out of 23 countrywide as of yesterday. Handing over the donation to the trust yesterday at Holiday Inn Bulawayo hotel, the company’s general manager Mrs Amanda Mathema said the donation will assiat in the opening of Ekusileni Hospital.

“The donation is an African Sun donation being handed over to Ekusileni Hospital on behalf of all the management and the entire staff.

“This is for the good of our city and we have been working with different stakeholders to assist anyhow we can. We would like to reiterate as a company that if there is anywhere we can assist, we are committed and here to help fight Covid-19,” said Mrs Mathema.

“Our company understands that it is our role to ensure that the city is free from the virus as we have an after life waiting for us,” she said.

IAFCT resource mobilisation chairperson Mr Walter Chigwada said the donation came at the right time as they want to secure bedding for the city’s identified isolation centres.

“We are thankful for the generous donation by African Sun of the things that we really require so as our isolation centres in the city become fully functional.

“This donation will be given to Ekusileni Hospital, which has already secured about 60 beds,” said Mr Chigwada.

He called on various stakeholders to chip in with resources to ensure that the city was on high alert and quickly attends to positive cases.

“As a trust we are calling on donors to come in as of the moment what most is needed at the hospital includes among other things Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medicines.

“These are vital in the running of the hospital as an isolation centre for the pandemic,” said Mr Chigwada.

Holiday Inn deputy general manager Ms Grace Guchu urged the tourism sector to continue playing their part in the fight of the virus.

