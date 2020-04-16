Business Editor

TREASURY has outlined key macro-economic policy measures to support the five year de-dollarisation strategy.

Under this framework, the use of the US-dollar for domestic transactions would remain permissible in the next four years while a fixed and dual exchange system would be adopted.

Government also intends to reduce forex retention thresholds for key sectors, a move that is likely to excite exporting businesses.

The measures cover the period 2020 to 2024 and would be front-loaded in five broad categories that encompass exchange control, monetary measures, fiscal and structural interventions as well as supporting measures.

…More to follow