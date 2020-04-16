RISING acapella gospel group, Echoes of Praises has released a song titled COVID-19 that reflects on the human loss experienced across the globe due to the pandemic.

BY CHELSEA MUSAFARE

Group chairperson Tafadzwa Murindagomo told NewsDay Life & Style that their objective was to use gospel music to reach out to the world and convert souls to Christ.

“The song, which carries awareness messages, addresses the current situation and gives hope by encouraging people to look up to God as the only solution through prayer. We are calling on God to speak to his people so that they can remain prayerful,” he said.

The offering, which was released on local radio stations last weekend, was recorded and produced by Goodman and GMS Records’ Vince Cutter. The group recently released visuals for Mbiri neRukudzo, a track off their second album.

Murindagomo said the COVID-19 outbreak had forced them to cancel shows and postpone the production of their forthcoming singles.

“We have two singles coming up, one titled Musatikanganwe featuring Dispatch. This track was affected by the deadly pandemic which has led the country in partial lockdown. It was supposed to be released on March 30 and right now we are looking forward to release both of them after the lockdown. The virus has affected us, we are not able to meet for rehearsals and we cannot attend our conferences and shows,” he said.

The musician said their 15-member gospel ensemble formed in 2007 was inspired by successful acapella groups like Shower Power and Reality Seven.

The gospel outfit released its debut album Zororo NdiJesu in 2012. They use modern instruments and are in the process of building their own band.

