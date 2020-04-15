ZIFA Referees Committee chairman Brighton Malandule has suggested that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Zifa jointly organise a monthly allowance for match officials.

By terry madyauta

Referees are currently idle and without income because of the delay in the start of both the topflight and lower division leagues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a country, PSL and Zifa must do something to get sponsorship that would at least ensure referees on the panel get a monthly allowance,” Malandule told NewsDay Sport yesterday.

“Referees have been affected by COVID-19 just like everyone else, but we cannot say they have been impoverished because the majority of them are employed elsewhere.

“Our referees in Zimbabwe are mostly part-timers, this is because our league does not have sponsorship to support referees unlike in South Africa where they have fixed amounts every month whether you had one or two games that month,” he said.

Referees will be waiting with bated breath hoping for the lifting of the lockdown next week.

If the lockdown is lifted, PSL teams are set to return to training in anticipation of the start of the leagues.

This season, PSL referees are set to receive $1 500 for centre referees and $1 200 for assistants per match.

In the Division One leagues, centre men get $300, while assistant referees get $250.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw