RAHMAN Kutsanzira has appointed himself the “guardian angel” of his former Highlanders teammate Denzel Khumalo since his arrival at FC Platinum at the beginning of the year.

Khumalo, whose stint at Highlanders was marred by lots of off-the-field controversies, joined the Zimbabwe champions at the beginning of the year, reuniting with former Bosso coach Pieter de Jongh.

The former Bosso captain took Khumalo in and the two are housemates at their Zvishavane base.

Within three months of his stay at FC Platinum, Khumalo won his first silverware of the year, the Castle Lager Challenge Cup after the platinum miners beat Bosso 2-0.

The match was meant to be the season’s opener between league champions FC Platinum and Bosso, who won last year’s edition of the Chibuku Super Cup.

Khumalo enjoys Kutsanzira’s company.

“Razo (Kutsanzira) is more like a big brother to me and has made my stay good. He gives me guidance and spending most of the time together at home during the lockdown has brought us closer. Being indoors isn’t easy though, but we are keeping up,” said Khumalo.

“Razo pushes me to work hard everyday. We train in the morning and run at a nearby mountain before returning home to relax.”

The pair spends the rest of the day watching television and has drafted a cooking roster.

For Kutsanzira, taking care of Khumalo is reciprocating the hospitality extended to him by former national team striker Shingi Kawondera when he joined Caps United from Highlanders in 2012.

“I take guiding Denzel as payback time for me, because looking back to my days at Caps United, Shingi played an instrumental role. He was always hard on me and giving me that vital advice which I’m now passing on to my brother Denzel. I’m confident that one day Denzel will pass on the same mentorship to youngsters,” said Kutsanzira.

According to Kutsanzira, Khumalo is a “cool guy, who always cracks jokes”.

He reckons Khumalo has adapted well at FC Platinum.

All FC Platinum players were instructed not to leave Zvishavane during the Covid-19 lockdown and Kutsanzira, who grew up in Bulawayo’s Lobengula suburb, also revealed that he had now developed an interest in gardening.

“If I’m not cooking or reading the Bible, I’m in the garden taking care of my vegetables. It’s a new found passion which I like. You know this lockdown has taught me to try and live healthy. Above all, it has brought me closer to God and I pray that a solution is found early and people get on with their lives. For that to happen, people must be disciplined and follow the guidelines that have been given. Staying at home is the solution and if I can do it, then you can also do it,” Kutsanzira said. — @ZililoR.