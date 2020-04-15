Self-isolation of Covid-19 patients is a very critical and essential procedure that helps curb the spread of the pandemic. Individuals confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 and those showing signs and symptoms of the disease are supposed to be in self quarantine to curb its spread.

Citizens diagnosed of the disease and those suspected to have contracted the virus therefore have a responsibility to ensure others including their relatives are protected by self-isolating. What is, however, coming out clearly is that individuals have different circumstances and therefore it is not feasible to come up with one template on how to self-isolate.

The Secretary for Health and Child Care Dr Agnes Mahomva said Government has modelled the self-isolation to be patient specific which then addresses the issue of different individual circumstances. What is, however, not clear is what measures Government has put in place to address issues of say a family living in one or two rooms and a member has to self-isolate.

Many people have been asked to self-isolate after being diagnosed of Covid-19 or after showing signs and symptoms of the disease but Government is yet to address the issue of different living conditions.

There is a genuine fear that some of the people that have been recommended for self-isolation might fail to achieve the intended objective because of their circumstances such as living in a crowded room. The people in self-isolation must completely separate from other people including relatives during the period.

The person or patient must live alone in his or her own room. Relatives and other people should not come in contact with the patient during this period in order to avoid passing on the virus to other people including family members.

The ideal situation is for the patient to have his or her own facilities such as a toilet and a bathroom but most families share these facilities hence the need to disinfect after use by the patient.

The patient and those taking care of him or her obviously need some basics such as face masks, gloves and sanitisers to assist in curbing the spread of the virus as well as maintaining personal hygiene. In cases where individuals cannot afford these consumables, Government should provide if self-isolation is to achieve its intended objective.

We want to believe that the rapid response teams have put in place follow up mechanisms to ensure that those put in self-isolation strictly adhere to self-isolation recommendations.

We want at this juncture to implore the Health Ministry to step up awareness campaigns especially regarding self-isolation while at the same time moving with speed to provide alternative isolation places for those living under crowded conditions.