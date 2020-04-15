Europe has expressed disappointment with Donald Trump’s decision to cut funding to the World Health Organization (WHO)

Politicians aired their regrets after US president Trump said WHO had “failed in its basic duty” regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EU’s foreign policy chief said he “deeply regretted” the US decision and reiterated that working together was the best strategy.

While Finland’s foreign affairs minister responded on Twitter that the “US decision to suspend WHO’s funding is a big setback.

“Finland will continue its support and will increase its funding for the organisation this year. It is in these times that the WHO is most needed to defeat the coronavirus.”

MEPs also joined the chorus of condemnation. Hilde Vautmans, from the Netherlands, said Trump’s decision was “dangerous and irresponsible”.

The US is the world’s largest contributor to WHO and cutting off payments will disproportionally impact emerging nations.

Trump’s attack came as the US death doll from the novel coronavirus nears 26,000 — the highest in the world.